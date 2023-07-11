What is Gary Matthews Jr.'s net worth?

Gary Matthews Jr. is a retired American baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million.

Gary Matthews played for 9 teams in his 12-year career, including the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and Milwaukee Brewers. He was an All-Star in 2006 and won a Gold Glove in 2000.

Matthews' best season was 2006, when he hit .283 with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. He also had a career-high .386 on-base percentage that season.

Matthews' career was hampered by injuries, and he never quite lived up to the expectations that many had for him when he signed a $50 million contract with the Angels in 2007. However, he was a solid player for most of his career, and he was a fan favorite wherever he went.

Career Stats

Games played: 1,478

1,478 At bats: 4,103

4,103 Hits: 1,056

1,056 Home runs: 108

108 Runs batted in: 484

484 Stolen bases: 95

95 Batting average: .257

.257 On-base percentage: .332

.332 Slugging percentage: .405

.405 OPS: .737

.737 WAR: 14.2

Early Life

Gary Matthews Jr. was born on August 25, 1974, in San Francisco, California. Matthews' affinity for baseball was influenced early on by his father, Gary Matthews Sr., who was a former professional baseball player and 1973 National League Rookie of the Year. As a child, Matthews Jr. spent considerable time around baseball diamonds, observing professional players and refining his skills. He attended Granada Hills High School in Los Angeles, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete but showed a particular flair for baseball.

Professional Debut and Early Career

Matthews Jr. was first drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 13th round of the 1993 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Padres in June 1999, but struggled to find a regular spot in the starting lineup and was traded to the Chicago Cubs the following year.

Rise to Prominence

Matthews Jr.'s career truly began to take off when he joined the Texas Rangers in 2004. During his three seasons with the Rangers, Matthews Jr. displayed significant improvement both as an outfielder and as a batter. His impressive performance in the 2006 season, where he batted .313 with 19 home runs and 79 RBIs, resulted in his first and only selection to the All-Star team.

The Angels Era and Later Years

In 2007, following his breakout season, Matthews Jr. signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. This move marked the peak of his career, both in terms of performance and earnings. However, he struggled to maintain the high level of play he had shown with the Rangers, and he was traded to the New York Mets in 2010. After a brief stint with the Mets, Matthews Jr. retired from professional baseball in 2011.

Salary and Career Earnings

Matthews Jr.'s earnings rose steadily throughout his career, reflecting his growing prominence in the league. His most significant contract was the five-year deal with the Angels, which was worth $50 million and included a $10 million signing bonus. However, after his trade to the Mets in 2010, the Angels were still obligated to pay the bulk of his salary for the remaining two years. Over his 12-year career, Matthews Jr. earned an estimated total of over $72 million.

Real Estate

In 2010 Gary paid $3 million for an undeveloped plot of real estate in Corona Del Mar, California. He proceeded to build a 6,000+ square foot mansion with gorgeous views of the harbor and ocean in the distance. Gary listed this home for sale in June 2015 for $15.5 million but did not accept any offers. He listed it again in July 2023 for $21.995 million. Here is a video tour from the 2015 listing: