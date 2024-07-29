Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Fred McGriff's Net Worth and Salary?

Fred McGriff is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $20 million. Fred McGriff played for six different MLB teams during his career from 1986 to 2004. One of the most dominant power hitters of the 1990s, he had arguably his greatest career seasons with the Atlanta Braves, recording over 90 RBI for five consecutive seasons and helping the team win the 1995 World Series. Among his other career achievements, McGriff won three Silver Slugger Awards.

Fred McGriff enjoyed a lucrative baseball career, earning over $65 million in salary alone. This figure doesn't account for potential endorsement deals or other income streams.

Early Life and Education

Fred McGriff was born on October 31, 1963 in Tampa, Florida to schoolteacher Eliza and electronics repairman Earl. As a teenager, he attended Jefferson High School, where he played on the baseball team. McGriff went on to attend the University of Georgia on a baseball scholarship.

Minor League Career

In the 1981 MLB amateur draft, McGriff was chosen by the New York Yankees. The following year, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. He began his career in the minor leagues, playing three seasons in the Baseball Winter League in the Dominican Republic.

Toronto Blue Jays

McGriff was called up to the Blue Jays in May of 1986, although he only played two games that season. He began playing full-time in 1987, and in 1988 established his reputation as a power hitter by hitting 34 home runs. McGriff had his breakout season in 1989, leading the American League with 36 home runs and helping the Blue Jays win the AL East pennant. He also won his first Silver Slugger Award. McGriff played one more season with the Blue Jays in 1990, batting .300 to further cement his status as a top hitter.

San Diego Padres

From 1991 to 1993, McGriff played with the San Diego Padres. His best season was in 1992, when he led the National League with 35 home runs and claimed his second Silver Slugger Award. Additionally, McGriff earned his first career All-Star selection.

Atlanta Braves

In the summer of 1993, McGriff was traded to the Atlanta Braves. He made an immediate impact on the team as he helped the Braves to a 104-58 season and the NL West pennant. McGriff finished the season with a career-high 37 home runs, and earned his third Silver Slugger Award. He continued his success in the strike-shortened 1994 season, batting .318 with 34 home runs. In 1995, McGriff helped lead the Braves to a 90-54 record and another division title. The team was dominant that postseason, beating the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS and sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the NLCS. In the 1995 World Series, the Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians to give Atlanta its first World Series title.

A free agent following the 1995 season, McGriff signed a four-year contract with the Braves. In the 1996 season, he recorded a career-best 107 RBI as the Braves made it back to the World Series. This time, however, they lost to the New York Yankees. In 1997, McGriff batted .277 with 97 RBI as the Braves won their seventh consecutive division title. The team went on to lose the NLCS to the Florida Marlins. This would be McGriff's final season with the Braves. He finished his five-year tenure with the team having recorded over 90 RBI in each of his five seasons.

Tampa Bay Devil Rays, 1998-2001

After the 1997 season, McGriff was traded to the expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays. In his first season with the team in 1998, he batted .278 with 19 home runs. The following season, he batted .310 with 32 home runs. McGriff remained with the Devil Rays in 2000 and for the first part of the 2001 season.

Chicago Cubs

In the summer of 2001, McGriff waived his no-trade clause and was traded to the Chicago Cubs. He played 49 games with the team that season, batting .282 with 12 home runs. In his second and final season with the Cubs in 2002, McGriff batted .273 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI.

Los Angeles Dodgers

McGriff signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003. Spending much of that season on the disabled list, he only managed to hit 13 home runs.

Tampa Bay Devil Rays, 2004

For the 2004 season, McGriff returned to the Devil Rays. However, he only played from the end of May until mid-July, hitting just two homers. McGriff was subsequently released by the team. He ended up announcing his retirement in 2005.

Post-playing Career

In early 2007, McGriff returned to the Devil Rays as a special adviser, remaining in that position until 2010. Later, in 2015, he joined another of his former teams, the Braves, as a special assistant to the baseball operations department. McGriff was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Personal Life & Tampa Mansion

McGriff married his wife Veronica in 1988. Together, they have a son and a daughter.

In 1992, Fred and Veronica paid $550,000 for a 1.5-acre plot of land in Tampa. They proceeded to build an 11,800-square-foot mansion that features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. They listed this home for sale in October 2014 for $6.9 million. Unfortunately that price proved to be unrealistic and the sold the property for $2.45 million in May 2019.