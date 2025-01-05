What is Francisco Lindor's Net Worth?

Francisco Lindor is a Puerto Rican professional baseball shortstop who has a net worth of $75 million. Francisco Lindor plays for MLB's New York Mets. Previously, he played for the Cleveland Indians, helping to lead the team to the 2016 World Series. Lindor has won multiple Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards, and in 2023 he joined the 30-30 club.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the New York Mets in 2021. This makes him one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball. His current salary is $27 million per year. Through the end of 2024, Lindor had earned nearly $150 million. Lindor's contract includes a no-trade clause and a significant deferred payment. He is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Early Life and Education

Francisco Miguel Lindor Serrano was born on November 14, 1993 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Maria and Miguel. He has three siblings. When Lindor was 12 years old, he moved with some of his family to Central Florida. There, he attended Montverde Academy.

Minor League Career

In the 2011 MLB draft, Lindor was chosen by the Cleveland Indians in the first round with the eighth overall pick. Although he had a full-ride scholarship to play baseball at Florida State University, he ultimately chose to sign with the Indians. Lindor began his professional playing career in the Minor League, with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and then with the Lake County Captains. With the Captains in 2012, he batted .257 with six home runs and 42 RBI. In 2013, Lindor started out with the Carolina Mudcats before being promoted to the Akron Aeros. He continued playing for Akron in 2014 before he was promoted to the Columbus Clippers. Lindor started the 2015 season with Columbus, and batted .284 with two homers and 22 RBI before he made his MLB debut in June.

Cleveland Indians

Lindor made his debut with the Indians as a pinch hitter. He went on to have an impressive rookie season, winning the AL Rookie of the Month Award for September and finishing the season with a .313 batting average, 12 home runs, and 51 RBI in 99 games. Lindor had an even stronger season in 2016, batting .301 with 15 home runs and 78 RBI and winning his first Gold Glove Award. Moreover, he helped lead the Indians to the World Series, where they lost to the Chicago Cubs. Lindor continued his success in 2017, hitting his first career grand slam and recording 33 home runs with 89 RBI. He won his first Silver Slugger Award, and helped the Indians make it to the ALDS.

In 2018, Lindor earned AL Player of the Month honors for May, and finished the season with his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award. Back in the playoffs, the Indians were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALDS. In 2019, Lindor won his second Gold Glove Award. He had a less successful season in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, as he struggled with his offense and recorded career worsts in a handful of statistical categories, including batting average and slugging percentage. In 60 games, Lindor batted .258 with eight home runs and 27 RBI. However, his defense was strong, remaining among the best in the league.

New York Mets

In early 2021, Lindor was traded to the New York Mets. Although he had difficulty finding his groove during the first half of the season, he eventually settled in and finished the season with a .230 batting average, 20 home runs, and 63 RBI. Lindor went on to achieve a number of feats in the 2022 season, including setting new Mets single-season records for home runs by a shortstop, with 26, and RBI for a shortstop, with 107. At the end of the season, he won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award.

Lindor had another huge year in 2023, joining the 30-30 club in September and finishing the season with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 98 RBI. He also won his third career Silver Slugger Award. In 2024, Lindor batted .273 with 33 home runs, 29 stolen bases, and 91 RBI in 152 games. He helped lead the Mets to the playoffs, where they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. At the end of the season, Lindor won his fourth career Silver Slugger Award and finished second in NL MVP voting behind the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

International Playing

Beyond MLB, Lindor has played internationally for both the United States and Puerto Rico national baseball teams. He first represented the United States at the 2009 World Youth Baseball Championship in Taiwan, where he and the team won gold. Later, in 2017, Lindor and the Puerto Rico team won silver at the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In December 2024, Francisco paid $20 million for a newly-built penthouse in NYC's Upper East Side.