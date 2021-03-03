Fernando Tatís Jr. Net Worth and Salary: Fernando Tatís Jr. is a Dominican-born professional baseball player who has a net worth of $10 million. In 2015, The Chicago White Sox drafted Tatís Jr. as a 16-year-old international free agent. He played three seasons in the minor leagues before making his professional debut in 2019 with the San Diego Padres. Fernando had an impressive rookie season, and even though it was cut short because of a back injury, he still earned third place for the National League's Rookie of the Year.

Early Life: Tatís Jr. was born on January 2nd of 1999 in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. His father, Fernando Tatís, played professional baseball in the MLB. His mother's name is Maria, and he has a brother named Elijah. In 2015, at the age of 16, Fernando was signed from the Dominican Prospect League by the Chicago White Sox. In June of 2016, Tatís Jr was traded to the San Diego Padres and began playing in the minor leagues with the Arizona Padres and the Tri-City Dust Devils.

In 2017 and 2018, Fernando continued his minor league career with the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the San Antonio Missions. He made stand-out performances, hitting a combined 38 home runs and 118 RBI's during the two seasons. By the end of 2018, he was widely regarded as the top prospect in the country.

Career: On March 26th of 2019, The San Diego Padres announced that Tatís Jr. had made their roster. Two days later, in his major league debut, Fernando had two hits in a win against the San Francisco Giants. A few days later, Tatís Jr. hit his first major league home run. His season ended in August after suffering a back injury. He finished the year with 61 runs, 22 home runs, and 106 hits in 84 games. Despite only playing half of the season, he was voted third for the National League Rookie of the Year award.

During the 2020 season, Fernando was instrumental in the Padres' achievement of setting an MLB record of four consecutive games with a grand slam. Tatís Jr was criticized for the grand slam he hit against the Texas Rangers after he swung at a 3-0 pitch late in the eighth inning. Fernando supposedly broke the "unwritten rule" by embarrassing the Rangers, as San Diego was already leading by seven runs. Most people defended Tatís Jr. He was also on base for the three other record-setting grand slams.

At the end of the 2020 season, Fernando was ranked in the top ten of many batting statistics and helped his team to the fourth seed in the National League, earning them a position in the playoffs. In Game two of the Wild Car Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tatís Jr. hit two home runs that helped the Padres win the game. They won the series and moved on to face the Los Angeles Dodger, but lost after three games. That year, Fernando finished in fourth place for the National League MVP.

Before the 2021 season, at the age of 22, Tatís Jr signed a 14-year contract with the Padres worth $340 million. His contract is the third richest in MLB history and is the richest signed by a player not eligible for salary arbitration.

Personal Life: Fernando's father played third base in the MLB for 13 seasons from 1997 until 2010. Tatís Jr. has one brother named Elijah, who was signed as an infielder by the Chicago White Sox in 2019.