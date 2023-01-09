Felix Hernandez Net Worth:

What is Felix Hernandez's Net Worth?

Felix Hernandez is a retired Venezuelan professional baseball player who has a net worth of $90 million. Felix Hernandez, aka "King Felix," earned his net worth over a 14 year career as a starting pitcher for Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners. At his peak, Felix was one of the highest-paid players in baseball and one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, overall, with a salary that peaked at $27.8 million in the 2019 season.

Early Life

Felix Abraham Hernandez Garcia was born on April 8, 1986, in Valencia, Venezuela. At 14 years old, Felix was pitching in a tournament near Maracaibo, Venezuela, when he caught the attention of part-time Mariners scout Luis Fuenmayor. The Mariners signed Hernandez at the age of 16, and after high school, Felix agreed to his first professional contract in July of 2002 and received a large signing bonus of $710,000.

Baseball Career

In 2003, Felix Hernandez came to the United States where he was assigned to the Mariners minor league system. He had huge success there and was named the Mariners' minor league pitcher of the year in 2004. In 2005, Baseball America had him listed as the No. 1 pitching prospect in all of baseball.

On August 4, 2005, King Felix made his major league debut against the Detroit Tigers. Over a 14 year career with the Seattle Mariners, Hernandez was a six-time All-Star (2009, 2011-2015), the MLB wins leader in 2009, AL Cy Young Award winner in 2010, and two-time AL ERA leader (2010, 2014). On August 15, 2012, Felix Hernandez pitched the 23rd perfect game in MLB history beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Safeco Field. It was the first perfect game in Seattle Mariners franchise history. On April 23, 2016, Hernandez surpassed Randy Johnson for most strikeouts by a Mariners pitcher when he struck out Rafael Ortega of the Los Angeles Angels for his 2,163rd strikeout. His 146th win on May 9 also set a club record.

Overall, Felix Hernandez posted a career record of 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA with 2,524 strikeouts.

Felix Hernandez represented his native Venezuela at the 2009 World Baseball Classic and the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2010, Felix Hernandez signed a five-year, $78 million contract with the Seattle Mariners. Then in 2013, he signed a seven-year, $175 million extension making him one of the highest paid players in the league with an average annual salary of $22 million. Between June of 2017 and June of 2018, King Felix earned $30 million in salary and endorsements.

Felix Hernandez earned more than $221.3 million in salary alone during his MLB career.

Personal Life

Felix Hernandez is married, and the couple has a son and daughter together. The family resides in Clyde Hill, Washington. Felix's older brother, Moises, played minor league baseball in various organizations over 12 years.

Hernandez is a spokesman for the Seattle King County Humane Society, and he has adopted two dogs himself, King and Oreo. Felix is also the Seattle Mariners Ambassador for the Pepsi Refresh Project that helps raise money for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In 2018, Felix Hernandez became a naturalized United States citizen.