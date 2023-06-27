What is Edgar Renteria's Net Worth?

Edgar Renteria is a former Colombian professional baseball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Edgar Renteria, AKA "The Barranquilla Baby," earned his net worth as a shortstop in Major League Baseball while playing for the Florida Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants, and Cincinnati Reds.

Early Life

Edgar Enrique Renteria Herazo was born on August 7, 1975, in Barranquilla, Colombia. He attended Instituto Los Alpes High School where he played baseball and caught the eye of Florida Marlins scout Levy Ochoa.

At the age of 16, Renteria was signed by the Florida Marlins. He started his professional career in the minor leagues with the Gulf Coast League Marlins. He had success at the plate but struggled a bit in the field before being promoted to the Brevard County Manatees of the Florida State League. He had a breakout season in 1995 with the Portland Sea Dogs of the Eastern League in which he batted .289 and hit seven home runs while stealing 30 bases. Entering the 1996 season, Renteria was ranked as the best prospect in the Marlins organization.

MLB Career

Edgar Renteria made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins in May 1996. He was an injury replacement for shortstop Kurt Abbott but played so well at the position that Abbott was moved to second base when he came off the disabled list. Renteria finished second to Todd Hollandsworth in Rookie of the Year Award voting. In 1997, Edgar's RBI single off of Charles Nagy in the 11th inning of Game seven of the World Series won the Marlins their first championship in the history of the franchise. In 2010, Renteria won the World Series MVP Award with the San Francisco Giants after hitting game-winning home runs in Game 2 and Game 5.

Edgar Renteria was a five-time All-Star (1998, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2006), two-time World Series champion (1997, 2010), a two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2002, 2003) and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2000, 2002, 2003) over his big league career. He hit for a .286 batting average to go along with 2,327 hits, 140 home runs, and 923 runs batted in.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In December 2004, Renteria signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. In 2008, he inked a two-year, $18 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. In his final year in the league, Edgar earned just over $2 million with the Cincinnati Reds.

Over his 16-year MLB career, Edgar Renteria earned more than $85 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Edgar Renteria has two brothers, Edinson and Evert, who both played minor league baseball. In 1998, Edgar and Edinson formed Team Renteria to give professional instruction to Colombian professional baseball players and hold youth clinics for amateurs. In 1999, they created the Colombian Professional Baseball League.

In 1997, Colombian president Ernesto Samper presented Edgar Renteria with Colombia's highest honor, the "San Carlos Cross of the Order of the Great Knight."

Miami Mansion

In 2014 Edgar paid $3.6 million for a 4,000 square foot home in Miami. He listed this home for sale in May 2017 for $4.9 million. He accepted $4.7 million in March 2021. In retrospect, he should not have sold. The home sold in October 2022 for $7.5 million and was then listed in May 2023 for $9.9 million.