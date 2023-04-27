David Justice Net Worth

What is David Justice's Net Worth?

David Justice is a retired American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million. During his baseball career David Justice played for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics. At the time of his retirement, his salary was $7 million per year. He earned around $60 million in total salary over the course of his career, not including tens of millions earned from endorsements.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $40 Million Salary: $7 Million Date of Birth: Apr 14, 1966 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Cincinnati Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.9 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

David Christopher Justice was born on April 14, 1966, in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was raised Catholic. He attended a Catholic school across the river in his hometown called Covington Latin School. He later went to Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, on a basketball scholarship.

MLB Career

Justice made his baseball debut with the Atlanta Braves in 1989. By the 1990 season the budding baseball player raised a few eyebrows with his outstanding performance – which earned him a National League's Rookie of the Year Award. Since then, Justice's performance was a bit rocky mainly due to an ongoing back injury. The 1995 season was particularly good for Justice's career, as he helped to lead the teammates to victory in the 1995 World Series. The following year, Justice was unexpectedly traded to the Cleveland Indians .This came as a shock for the promising player, as Brave's President, John Schuerholz told Justice that "he won't be traded" a week before the unexpected move.

Justice's time at the Indians proved that the Braves made the wrong decision. In 1997, he continued to raise eyebrows with his performance with 33 home runs as well as making his second World Series. The 1998 and 1999 seasons were also good for Justice, and the 2000 season was arguably the highlight of his career. In that season, Justice clocked up solid numbers on the scoreboards, with 41 home runs and 118 runs batted in. After leaving the Indians on a high, Justice then moved to the New York Yankees in the summer of 2000. With the Yankees, he won the AL Championship MVP award. Unfortunately, things turned for the worst as Justice suffered a groin injury that subsequently affected his performance. The Yankees transferred Justice to the New York Mets in December of 2001 and a week later, the Mets sent him to Oakland Athletics. In the first week of the 2002 season, Justice was hailed the Player of the Week. His time with the Athletics was considered as an experiment by the team's Assistant General Manager. The experiment was to test whether older baseball players can maintain their performance. Justice retired from the game the same year.

David Justice was a three-time All-Star (1993, 1994, 1997), two-time World Series champion (1995, 2000), the ALCS MVP in 2000, the NL Rookie of the Year in 1990, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1993, 1997). Justice was inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame in 2007. He hit for an average of .279 to go along with 305 home runs and 1,017 runs batted in for his career.

Broadcasting Career

After baseball, Justice was a baseball commentator for ESPN for a couple of years. He then went on to YES Network as a game and studio analyst for the New York Yankees until 2007.

Salaries & Career Earnings

David Justice earned more than $6 million per year starting in 1996 until 1999 when he eclipsed the $7 million mark. He earned $7.8 million, a career high, in 2001 with the New York Yankees and retired with the Oakland Athletics while making $7 million.

David Justice earned around $59 million in salary alone over his MLB career.

Personal Life

David Justice married film actress Halle Berry in 1993 and lived in Sandy Springs, Georgia, until their divorce in June of 1997. Justice then married the CEO of Exotic Spices Calendars, Rebecca Villalobos, in February of 2001. The couple has three children together: David Jr., Dionisio, and Raquel.

Justice was voted one of the "50 Most Beautiful People" by People magazine in 1994. His family appeared on ABC's hit series "Celebrity Wife Swap" in 2014, inspiring Raquel to pursue acting.

Real Estate

In August 2002 David paid just under $1.1 million for an expansive 11,700 square foot palatial mansion located within a country club in Poway, California. Today this home is worth $6-8 million based on similar comparable sales.