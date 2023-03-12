What is Dave Winfield's Net Worth?

Dave Winfield is a former American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $12 million. Dave Winfield is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player, widely regarded as one of the greatest outfielders of all time. Throughout his 22-year career, he earned a reputation as a powerful hitter, excellent fielder, and consistent performer. He is famous for his achievements on and off the field, including his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Oct 3, 1951 (71 years old) Place of Birth: Saint Paul Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dave Winfield's Net Worth

Early Life

David Mark Winfield was born on October 3, 1951, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the fourth of six children of David and Arline Winfield. His parents encouraged him to participate in various sports, and he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he played college baseball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

MLB Career

Winfield was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 1973 MLB draft, and he made his major league debut on June 19, 1973. He played for the Padres for eight seasons, from 1973 to 1980, and he quickly established himself as one of the best outfielders in the league. He was named to the All-Star team in 1977, 1978, and 1979, and he won the Gold Glove award for his defensive prowess in 1979.

In 1980, Winfield became a free agent, and he signed with the New York Yankees. He played for the Yankees for nine seasons, from 1981 to 1990, and he continued to excel on the field. He was named to the All-Star team in 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1987, and he won the Gold Glove award in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1987. He helped the Yankees win the World Series in 1981, and he was named the World Series MVP.

After his stint with the Yankees, Winfield played for four more teams over the next six years: the California Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and Cleveland Indians. He retired from baseball after the 1995 season, with a career batting average of .283, 3,110 hits, 465 home runs, and 1,833 runs batted in.

Along with being a member of both the Baseball Hall of Fame and College Baseball Hall of Fame, Dave Winfield is enshrined in the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame and his No. 31 is retired with the team.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 1980, Dave Winfield became the highest-paid player in baseball when he signed a 10-year, $23 million contract with the Yankees. This was a record-breaking contract at the time, and it cemented Winfield's status as one of the best players in the league. In 1992, Winfield signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Personal Life

Off the field, Winfield was known for his charitable work and his dedication to giving back to the community. In 1977, he founded the Winfield Foundation, which provided educational opportunities and athletic programs for children in low-income communities. He also served as a board member for various charities and organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the Special Olympics.

Dave Winfield married Tonya Turner Winfield in 1988, and the couple has three children together: Shanel and twins David II and Arielle. Dave and Tonya currently reside in Bel Air, California.

Dave Winfield has served as a television analyst for ESPN and the San Diego Padres.