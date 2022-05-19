Cutter Dykstra Net Worth:

What is Cutter Dykstra's Net Worth and Salary?

Cutter Dykstra is a retiredAmerican professional baseball player who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Cutter Dykstra played in the minor leagues for such teams as the Helena Brewers, Potomac Nationals, and Harrisburg Senators. After being released from the Senators in 2016, he began working at the Los Angeles-based fitness and wellness company Therabody, where he has worked his way up to the position of senior vice president of global sports marketing. Cutter is the son of former MLB baseball player Lenny Dykstra. Cutter is also notable for having been married to actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler since 2012.

Early Life

Cutter Dykstra was born on June 29, 1989 in Manhasset, New York to Lenny and Terri. His father is a former professional baseball player who played in the MLB for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, winning a World Series title with the former team in 1986. Dykstra has two brothers named Luke and Gavin. Growing up, the brothers frequently played baseball with their father. As a teen, Dykstra went to Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California.

Minor League Career

Deciding to forgo his higher education, Dykstra declared for the 2008 MLB amateur draft out of high school. He was ultimately selected in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2009, Dykstra began playing for the organization's Pioneer League team the Helena Brewers. The following year, he joined the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Midwest League. Although he returned briefly to the Brewers in 2011, Dykstra eventually joined the Washington Nationals organization, with which he played for the Carolina League's Potomac Nationals. He went on to play for the South Atlantic League's Hagerstown Suns, and then again for the Nationals. After spending some time as a free agent and playing for the Auburn Doubledays and Syracuse Chiefs, Dykstra joined the Eastern League's Harrisburg Senators in 2015. Later, in 2016, he was released from the Senators.

Business Career

After leaving his baseball career behind in 2016, Dykstra entered the business world as the vice president of global community and partnerships at Therabody. The Los Angeles-based fitness and wellness company offers products and services that use cutting-edge technology to support the body's functions. In February of 2019, Dykstra moved up to the position of senior vice president of global partnerships at Therabody. After spending three years in that role, he became the senior vice president of global sports marketing in 2022.

Personal Life

In 2013, Dykstra got engaged to actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on the HBO television series "The Sopranos." Later in the year, the couple had a son named Beau. Dykstra and Sigler finally married in 2016 at the Parker Palm Springs hotel in Palm Springs, California. In early 2018, they had a second son named Jack Adam.

Real Estate

Following their marriage in 2016, Dykstra and Sigler purchased a $2.1 million, 3,500-square-foot home in the San Fernando Valley. The single-story abode features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, while the property also includes a pool and spa. In 2021, the couple sold the home for around $2.9 million.