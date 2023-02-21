What is Craig Biggio's Net Worth?

Craig Biggio is a former MLB player who has a net worth of $40 million. Craig Biggio had a career that spanned 20 years with the Houston Astros as a professional baseball player from 1988 to 2007, and he holds numerous titles such as a seven-time MLB All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Dec 14, 1965 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Smithtown Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Baseball player, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Craig Biggio's Net Worth

Early Life

Craig Alan Biggo was born on December 14, 1965, in Smithtown, New York. Biggio graduated from Kings Park High School on Long Island, New York. After being awarded the Hansen Award as the best football player in Suffolk County in 1983, he turned down numerous football scholarships for the opportunity to play the game he has so much passion for, baseball at Seton Hall University. At Seton Hall University, he honed his skills as an All-American baseball player alongside teammates and future Major League Baseball stars John Valentin and Mo Vaughn.

MLB Career

Craig Biggio was drafted in the first round of the 1987 MLB Draft at 22nd overall by the Houston Astros. In his first season in 1989, Biggio became the Astros' starting catcher. In that year he won what was to be his first out of five Silver Slugger awards. In spring training in 1992, Astros management was able to convince Biggio, who had made the National League All-Star team as a catcher in 1991, to switch over to second base. Biggio became the first player in baseball history in 1992 to be an All-Star at both catcher and second base. It is a rare accomplishment for a catcher to transition successfully to middle infielder.

The second baseman, catcher, and outfielder became a force to be reckoned with. He holds the rank of 21st all-time with 3,060 career hits, as well as the ninth player in the 3,000 hits club to get all his hits with the same team. He became the 27th player in the history of baseball and the first player in Astros history to join the 3,000 hit club, on June 28th, 2007, with a single against the Colorado Rockies. Ending an impressive career in 5th place on the all-time list, Biggio to date holds the record for most doubles by a right-handed hitter. He remains the only player in baseball history with 3,000 hits, 400 stolen bases, 600 doubles, and 250 home runs. In addition to, possessing the record for most times hit by a pitch in a career at a whopping 287 times.

Craig Biggio received the 2005 Hutch Award, was the Roberto Clemente Award winner in 2007, and was enshrined into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame and had his No. 7 retired by the team.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Some of Craig Biggio's more notable contracts started with a three-year deal in 1993 worth $11 million. In 1996, the sides agreed to a four-year, $22.4 million contract. And in 2001, he signed a three-year, $28 million deal with the Astros.

Over his 20-season MLB career, Biggio earned more than $86.5 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Craig Biggio married Patty Egan on February 10, 1990, and the couple has three children together: Two sons, Conor and Cavan, and a daughter, Quinn. Cavan was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Biggio family has a house they call "Home Plate" in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Biggio served as the head coach of the St. Thomas High School varsity baseball team from 2008 until 2013 leading the squad to back-to-back Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 5A state baseball titles in 2010 and 2011.

Real Estate

Craig owns mansions in New Jersey and Houston. His New Jersey mansion was acquired in 1993 for $800,000 and today is worth an estimated $8 million. His Houston mansion is worth an estimated $5 million.