Clayton Kershaw Net Worth:

What is Clayton Kershaw's Net Worth and Salary?

Clayton Kershaw is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $110 million. Clayton Kershaw has played in the MLB for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008. Considered one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the sport, he has won multiple Cy Young Awards, claimed the pitching Triple Crown in 2011, and won the World Series title in 2020. Beyond baseball, Kershaw is active in humanitarian work, and has won the Roberto Clemente and Branch Rickey Awards for his contributions.

Contracts and Career Earnings

In 2012 he signed a two year deal worth $19 million. In 2013 he signed a seven year $215 million contract extension. On November 2, 2018, Clayton signed a new three-year $93 million extension with the Dodgers. Before that deal was signed he had two years and $65 million left on a seven-year deal he signed in 2014. The new deal essentially adds one more year to his contract and $28 million.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Clayton earned $35 million in salary and endorsements.

Between his debut season and through the 2022 season, Clayton earned $275 million in salary alone. He has likely earned around $50 million in additional income from endorsements.

Early Life and High School

Clayton Kershaw was born on March 19, 1988 in Dallas, Texas to Marianne and Christopher. When he was ten, his parents divorced, and he was subsequently raised by his mother. As an adolescent, Kershaw went to Highland Park High School, where he played both baseball and varsity football. He soon proved his aptitude for the former sport, recording a 13-0 record with a 0.77 ERA in 2006. Moreover, Kershaw pitched a perfect game and hit a grand slam, making him a top prospect coming out of high school.

Career Beginnings in the Minors

In the 2006 MLB draft, Kershaw was chosen with the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went on to begin his professional baseball career with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Dodgers, posting a 2-0 record and a 1.95 ERA. Thanks to his 96-mph fastball, he was rated the top prospect in the GCL. The next season, Kershaw was promoted to the Great Lake Loons. He then moved to the Double-A Jacksonville Suns of the Southern League.

Los Angeles Dodgers, 2008-2015

Kershaw was added to the Dodgers' active roster in the spring of 2008. In his debut, he became the youngest player in the MLB at the age of 20. Kershaw concluded his rookie season with a 5-5 record and a 4.26 ERA in 22 games. The next season, he made his playoff starting debut in the NLDS, which the Dodgers won over the St. Louis Cardinals. In the subsequent NLCS, the team fell to the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2010, Kershaw had a career highlight by throwing his first career complete game in a win over the San Francisco Giants. He finished the season going 13-10 with a 2.91 ERA. Kershaw had his best year yet in 2011, pitching three complete games and winning the NL pitching Triple Crown. Additionally, he won the Gold Glove Award and his first Cy Young Award. Kershaw had another strong year in 2012, leading the league with a 2.53 ERA and coming in second for the Cy Young.

Kershaw kicked off the 2013 season pitching a complete game on opening day against the Giants. In April, he notched his 1,000th career strikeout. He concluded the season with a league-best 1.83 ERA, and won his second Cy Young Award. Kershaw topped himself in 2014, finishing with a 1.77 ERA and picking up his third Cy Young. He was also named NL MVP. The next season, Kershaw became the 11th player in MLB history to strike out 300 batters in a single season. In Cy Young voting, he finished in third.

Los Angeles Dodgers, 2016-2022

Kershaw's 2016 season was plagued by injury. However, he came back in time to help the Dodgers to the NLDS, where they beat the Washington Nationals. The team ultimately fell to the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS. In 2017, Kershaw posted his 2,000th career strikeout en route to wins in both the NLDS and the NLCS. The Dodgers went on to face off against the Houston Astros in the World Series, losing in seven games. The team returned to the World Series the next year, this time falling to the Boston Red Sox. In 2019, the Dodgers made it to the NLDS, where they lost to the Nationals.

The Dodgers roared back to success in 2020, beating the San Diego Padres in the NLDS and the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Finally, the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, giving Kershaw his first World Series championship title. Following this victory, Kershaw had an injury-plagued 2021 that kept him out of the postseason. He bounced back in 2022 to set a new franchise strikeout record, with 2,697.

Personal Life and Humanitarianism

In late 2010, Kershaw married his longtime girlfriend Ellen Melson. Together, they have four children, and have residences in Los Angeles, California and University Park, Texas.

Kershaw has carried out a number of humanitarian projects over the years. In 2011, he and his wife visited Zambia with the intention of building an orphanage in Lusaka called Hope's Home. He donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project, and raised further funds through his and his wife's book "Arise." Meanwhile, through his Kershaw Challenge campaign, he has raised money for such groups as Arise Africa, CURE International, Mercy Street, and I Am Second.