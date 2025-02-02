Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Chuck Knoblauch's Net Worth?

Chuck Knoblauch is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $12 million. Chuck Knoblauch played 12 seasons in MLB from 1991 to 2002, first with the Minnesota Twins and then with the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. During his seven seasons with the Twins, he won a World Series, a Gold Glove Award, and two Silver Slugger Awards. Knoblauch was also a member of the Yankees teams that won the World Series from 1998 to 2000.

Career Earnings

During his baseball career, Chuck earned $42 million in salary.

Early Life and Education

Chuck Knoblauch was born as Edward Charles Knoblauch on July 7, 1968 in Houston, Texas. His father Ray and uncle Eddie had formerly played and managed in the minor leagues. As a teenager at Bellaire High School, Knoblauch played for the school baseball team. He went on to play college baseball at Texas A&M University, and was a member of the 1989 Aggies team that finished with a school record of 58 wins. Knoblauch also played collegiate summer baseball with the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Minnesota Twins

In the 1989 MLB draft, Knoblauch was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins. He didn't make his debut until 1991, when he came out of the gate on a high note by winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award and his first World Series. In 1992, Knoblauch earned his first of four career All-Star selections. He had his best statistical years with the Twins from 1994 to 1996, when he batted .312, .333, and .341, respectively. In 1995, Knoblauch won his first Silver Slugger Award. He had another strong year in 1997, his last with the Twins, winning both a Gold Glove Award and his second Silver Slugger Award. Among his other achievements with the team, Knoblauch recorded three consecutive seasons with over 40 stolen bases.

New York Yankees

In early 1998, Knoblauch was traded to the New York Yankees on his request. This made him deeply unpopular with Twins fans, who would boo him and throw objects at him during his visits to the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Nevertheless, Knoblauch was a success in New York, and in his first season with the Yankees hit a career-high 17 home runs. With the Yankees winning a then-AL record of 114 games in 1998, the team advanced to the ALCS, where Knoblauch was involved in an infamous defensive play in Game 2 that gave the Cleveland Indians the lead. However, the Yankees recovered and reached the World Series, where they swept the San Diego Padres. Knoblauch and the Yankees won the World Series again in 1999, this time sweeping the Atlanta Braves. They claimed a third consecutive championship in 2000 by defeating the New York Mets in five games. Although the Yankees made it back to the World Series again in 2001, the team lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games. By that point, Knoblauch's throwing had seriously deteriorated, and he was moved from second base to left field.

Kansas City Royals

Knoblauch finished his playing career with the Kansas City Royals in 2002, having joined the team as a free agent during the offseason. In just 80 games for the Royals, he batted .210. Knoblauch was subsequently declined a new contract offer with the team for 2003. As a result, he announced his retirement.

HGH Use

In late 2007, Knoblauch was named in the Mitchell Report as an MLB player who had allegedly used illicit performance-enhancing drugs during his career. The report stated that Yankees assistant strength coach Brian McNamee had injected Knoblauch numerous times during the 2001 season with HGH, which had been procured from clubhouse employee Kirk Radomski.

In early 2008, Knoblauch was subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating steroid use in baseball, although the subpoena was later withdrawn when he agreed to provide a deposition. Knoblauch ultimately admitted to using HGH, although he claimed it didn't benefit his performance or overall career.

Assault Incidents

In 2009, Knoblauch's wife reported to the police that she had been hit and choked by her husband. A few days later, Knoblauch was charged by the Harris County District Attorney with assaulting a family member by choking. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. Four years later, Knoblauch was again charged with assaulting a family member.