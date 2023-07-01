What is Chris Davis' net worth and Salary?

Chris Davis is a retired American baseball player who has a net worth of $75 million. During a career that spanned from 2009 to 2020, Chris Davis earned around $190 million in MLB salary alone. He likely earned around $10-20 million more from endorsements. He played for the Texas Rangers from 2008 to 2011 and then finished his career with the Baltimore Orioles from 2011 to 2020.

As we detail in the next section, Chris's 2016 contract extension with the Orioles came with a unique deferment that will keep him making millions from the Orioles until 2037 when he is in his early 5os.

Deferred Contract

In 2016 Chris signed a seven-year $161 million contract with the Orioles. The structure of the contract paid him $17 million per season from 2016 until 2022. That totals $119 million and left $42 million to be deferred. What's already notable about that is he actually stopped playing in 2020, so for the 2021 and 2022 seasons he earned $17 million for no work. But that's not all.

To earn the $42 million, every July 1st from 2023 to 2032, Chris will receive $3.5 million. He will then receive five payments of $1.4 million every July 1st from 2033 to 2037. When Chris receives his final payment in 2037, he will be 57 and he will have not played professional baseball in nearly two decades. Some have described this to be very reminiscent of Bobby Bonilla's famous contract.

Early Years and College Success

Born on March 17, 1986, in Longview, Texas, Chris Davis attended Navarro College in Texas before transferring to Texas Tech University. During his collegiate career, Davis displayed his power at the plate, setting multiple records and earning recognition as an exceptional hitter. His impressive performance caught the attention of MLB scouts, leading to his selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2006 MLB Draft.

MLB Debut and Rangers Years

Davis made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on June 26, 2008. He quickly made an impact with his power, hitting 17 home runs in just 80 games during his rookie season. Over the next few years, Davis continued to display his prodigious power, although his consistency at the plate fluctuated. Despite occasional struggles, he provided valuable contributions to the Rangers' lineup and demonstrated his potential as a formidable hitter.

Breakout Season with the Orioles

In 2011, Davis was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, where he experienced a breakout season that would define his career. In 2013, he put together an extraordinary campaign, leading the league with 53 home runs, 138 runs batted in (RBIs), and a .634 slugging percentage. Davis earned his first All-Star selection and finished third in the American League MVP voting. His powerful swing and ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field made him a feared presence in the batter's box.

Consistency and Records

Following his breakout season, Davis continued to be a consistent power threat for the Orioles. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs in six consecutive seasons, from 2012 to 2017. Davis also set a new franchise record for the Orioles, surpassing the legendary Cal Ripken Jr., with 47 home runs in the 2015 season. His power-hitting prowess made him a fan favorite and an integral part of the Orioles' lineup.

Chris also had some less-good records.

Between 2015 and 2018 Chris led the majors in strikeouts-per-at-bat. In 2018 he had the lowest batting average in the league for a qualified player, he averaged just .168 that season. In 2019 he set a major league record for most consecutive at-bats without a hit! He went 0-54!