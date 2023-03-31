Carlos Delgado Net Worth

What is Carlos Delgado's net worth?

Carlos Delgado is a retired Puerto Rican baseball player who has a net worth of $65 million. Carlos Delgado made his debut in Major League Baseball on October 1, 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He later played for the Florida Marlins and the New York Mets before retiring after the 2009 season. He retired with a lifetime batting average of .280, 2,038 hits, 473 home runs and 1,512 runs batted in. Delgado played as a first baseman and batted left while throwing right-handed. He was a two-time All-star and a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He received the AL Hank Aaron Award in 2000, the Robert Clemente Award in 2006, was an AL RBI champion, and received the honor for the Toronto Blue Jays Level of Excellence. Delgado also managed to hit four home runs in one game on September 25, 2003. He made his last appearance in the MLB on May 10, 2009 with the New York Mets and officially announced his retirement on April 13, 2011. He later became the new member for the Board of Development for the Puerto Rican Full-Time Athlete directed by the Department of Sports and Recreation of Puerto Rico.

Career Earnings

During his career, Carlos Delgado earned $146 million in total salary. His highest single-season salary of $19.7 million was earned from the Blue Jays in 2004.

Early Life

Carlos Delgado grew up in a working-class family in Puerto Rico. He displayed a natural talent for baseball from a young age and began playing organized baseball at the age of 11. By the time he reached high school, Delgado had developed into a highly sought-after prospect. In 1988, at the age of 16, he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as an amateur free agent, beginning his journey to MLB stardom.

Toronto Blue Jays

Delgado made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 1993 as a catcher, but he quickly transitioned to first base due to his defensive prowess. He played with the Blue Jays for 12 seasons, becoming one of the most beloved players in franchise history. During his tenure with the team, Delgado earned two Silver Slugger Awards and was named an All-Star twice. He set numerous team records, including career home runs (336) and RBIs (1,058).

Florida Marlins and New York Mets

In 2005, Delgado signed a lucrative contract with the Florida Marlins, making an immediate impact with his powerful hitting. However, after just one season, he was traded to the New York Mets. Delgado spent four seasons with the Mets, where he continued to produce impressive offensive numbers, including a 38-home run season in 2008. Unfortunately, a hip injury forced Delgado to miss much of the 2009 season, and he was unable to secure a contract for the following year, effectively ending his MLB career.

International Play

In addition to his MLB success, Delgado represented Puerto Rico in international competition, including the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006. As a key member of the Puerto Rican national team, he helped lead the team to a strong showing in the tournament, further solidifying his status as one of Puerto Rico's greatest baseball players.

Retirement and Post-Playing Career

After retiring from professional baseball in 2010, Delgado focused on his philanthropic efforts, particularly through his Extra Bases Foundation, which he established in 2001. The foundation supports a variety of charitable causes, including education, health care, and disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico and other communities in need. In 2015, Delgado was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, recognizing his significant contributions to the sport in Canada during his time with the Toronto Blue Jays.