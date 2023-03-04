Carlos Correa Net Worth

What is Carlos Correa's Net Worth?

Carlos Correa is a Puerto Rican professional baseball player who has a net worth of $50 million and salary of $33 million. Carlos Correa is a shortstop who has played for the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins of Major League Baseball. He is widely considered one of the best position players in the game today.

Early Life

Carlos Javier Correa Oppenheimer Jr. was born on September 22, 1994, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He started playing catch at an early age and ended up joining a youth league at five years old. Carlos was assigned to play first base because of his hitting ability, and he was trained by his father every day.

His family had to move around due to recurrent floods, and they all took up odd jobs to help out where they could. The Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School then brought Correa in as a scholarship student, and in 2010, Carlos participated in the Perfect Game BCS Finals and WWBA PG Underclassman World Championships. He continued to make adjustments to his swing with hitting coach Jose Rivera, and Correa's performance at the 2011 PG World and National Showcases catapulted him to the top of his class. He earned a spot in the Aflac-PG All-American Game and was named the Rawlings' Defensive Player of the Year. Carlos Correa signed a letter of commitment with the University of Miami and played for the Puerto Rico National Baseball Team.

MLB Career

Carlos Correa was selected with the #1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft by the Houston Astros at just 17 years old, becoming the highest-selected player drafted from a Puerto Rican high school. Correa was ranked as the organization's top prospect and opened the 2013 season on a ten-game hitting streak before it was halted by injury. He became the youngest player selected to play in the 2013 Midwest League All-Star Game where he represented the Western Division All-Stars.

Correa made his MLB debut in June of 2015 for the Astros. That year, he was named American League Rookie of the Year. He was also named American League Player of the Month in May. Carlos Correa then won the World Series with Houston in 2017 when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. In that same year, he was named an All-Star and was selected to the World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team to represent Puerto Rico. In 2021, he was named an All-Star once again and was also the recipient of the Golden Glove Award, Platinum Glove Award, and Fielding Bible Award solidifying him as the best defensive shortstop in the league.

As a free agent, Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins in March of 2022. And in November of 2022, Correa opted out of the final two seasons of his contract and became a free agent. After contract agreements fell through with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets due to physicals, he re-signed with the Twins in January of 2023.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Carlos Correa signed a deal with the Houston Astros in 2012 that included a $4.8 million signing bonus. He declined their $18.4 million, one-year qualifying offer in 2021 and became a free agent. Correa signed with the Twins, agreeing on a three-year, $105.3 million contract that he opted out of after one season.

Carlos became a free agent again upon the conclusion of the 2022 season. He was being paid $35 million per year but opted to test the open market.

On December 15, 2022, Carlos was on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million mega contract with the Giants when it fell through due to an issue with Correa's physical exam. A week later on December 21, 2022, it was revealed that Carlos never officially signed with the Giants and instead opted to sign a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets. So in other words, within a week Carlos had signed two different $300 million contracts. Unfortunately, once again, the deal was called off due to injury after an attempt to renegotiate the contract.

On January 11, 2023, Correa officially returned to the Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract including four additional vesting options that could push the value of the deal to $270 million. However, one could also argue that those failed physicals cost Carlos $150 million.

Over the first decade of his MLB career, Carlos Correa earned nearly $62 million in salary alone but is now set to bring in much more. By the end of his career he will have earned close to $300 million.

Personal Life

Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, 2016 Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez, on national television after winning the 2017 World Series. The couple has a son together, and in October of 2022, they announced they were expecting their second child.

Correa has been involved in charity work, including helping children in Houston after Hurricane Harvey and in his hometown in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. In March of 2020, he donated $500,000 in medical equipment to help Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic.