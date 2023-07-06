Carl Yastrzemski net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Aug 22, 1939 (83 years old) Place of Birth: Southampton Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Carl Yastrzemski's Net Worth

What is Carl Yastrzemski's Net Worth?

Carl Yastrzemski is an American former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $8 million. Carl Yastrzemski played his entire career for the Boston Red Sox and is one of the most decorated players in the organization's history. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Early Life

Carl Michael Yastrzemski was born on August 22, 1939, in Southampton, New York, and raised on a potato farm. Both of his parents were of a Polish background, and Carl was bilingual from an early age. He started playing baseball on sandlot teams with his father and graduated from Bridgehampton School in 1957. Carl became the first Little League player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He attended Notre Dame on a basketball scholarship before embarking on his baseball career.

Baseball Career

Carl Yastrzemski signed with the Boston Red Sox and was assigned to the minor league Raleigh Capitals in 1959 where he led the league with a .377 batting average. He was then moved to the Minneapolis Millers for the postseason and the 1960 season. He kept his promise to his parents by finishing his degree at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, in 1966.

He was a left fielder and first baseman who batted left handed and threw right handed. Yastrzemski spent his entire Major League Baseball career playing for the Boston Red Sox from 1961 to 1983. He was an 18-time MLB All-Star including a streak from 1965 to 1979. Yastrzemski was the American League MVP and won the Triple Crown in 1967. He was also the AL home run leader and RBI leader in 1967. Yastrzemski was a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time AL batting champion. Carl is a member of the 3,000 hit club and was the first American League player in that club to hit over 400 home runs. His No. 8 jersey was retired by the Boston Red Sox and he was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. Yastrzemski was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1989.

For his career, Yastrzemski hit .285 on 3,419 hits to go along with 452 home runs and 1,844 runs batted in.

Personal Life

Carl's son Mike was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1984 and played college baseball for the Florida State Seminoles. He started his pro career with the Durham Bulls before playing for two Chicago White Sox affiliate teams, the Hawaii Islanders and the Vancouver Canadians of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Mike passed away in 2004 at the age of 43 from a blood clot after hip surgery.

His grandson Michael, Carl Jr.'s son, was drafted by the Red Sox in 2009 and the Seattle Mariners in 2012. He didn't sign with either team and played college baseball for the Vanderbilt Commodores. He then signed with the Baltimore Orioles after being selected in the 2013 MLB Draft. He played in the minors before being traded to the San Francisco Giants and made his MLB debut in May 2019. In his first game playing at Fenway Park on September 17, he went 2-for-7 with a home run and double. The next game of the series, he threw out the first pitch to Mike.

Boca Raton Mansion

In 1976 Carl built a 5,900 square foot waterfront home in Boca Raton, Florida. He sold this home in 1997 for $790,000. That was perhaps not a wise decision as today the home is worth north of $10 million.