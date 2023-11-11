Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Feb 24, 1977 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Key West Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bronson Arroyo's Net Worth

What is Bronson Arroyo's Net Worth?

Bronson Arroyo is a former professional baseball pitcher who has a net worth of $40 million. Bronson Arroyo played for four different MLB teams from 2000 to 2017, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, and Cincinnati Reds. With the Red Sox, he won a World Series championship in 2004. Among his other achievements, Arroyo won a Gold Glove Award while with the Reds in 2010.

Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Bronson Arroyo earned $96 million in salary. His biggest single-season salary was $16.4 million, which came in 2013 from the Reds.

Early Life and Education

Bronson Arroyo was born on February 24, 1977 in Key West, Florida to Julie and Gus. He is of Cuban descent. As a teenager, Arroyo attended Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida, where he was a star baseball player. He went on to pitch for the Bulls at the University of South Florida.

Pittsburgh Pirates

In the 1995 MLB draft, Arroyo was chosen in the third round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, he didn't make his major league debut until mid-2000. In his rookie season, Arroyo went 2-6 with a 6.40 ERA in 20 appearances. The following season, he was 5-7 with a 5.09 ERA in 24 games. In his final season with the Pirates in 2002, Arroyo saw limited playing time due to injuries and time in the minors. He ended up going 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA in a total of nine games.

Boston Red Sox

Prior to the 2003 season, Arroyo was claimed by the Boston Red Sox off of waivers. He began the season in the minors with the Class AAA International League's Pawtucket Red Sox. On August 10, Arroyo pitched only the fourth nine-inning perfect game in the history of the International League. He went on to appear in six games in the majors over the remainder of the season. Arroyo had his best career season yet in 2004 as he became the Red Sox No. 5 starter. Along with his 10-9 record and 4.03 ERA, he won his first and only World Series championship when the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Arroyo had his most statistically productive season in 2005, posting new career highs in wins (14), starts (32), and pitching appearances (35). Although he signed a new, three-year contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2006 season, he was traded soon after that.

Cincinnati Reds, 2006-2013

Arroyo flourished with the Cincinnati Reds. In his first season with the team in 2006, he led the league in innings pitched and posted his first career shutout in the majors. Arroyo finished the season having gone 14-11 with a career-best 3.29 ERA. In 2007, he went 9-15 with a 4.23 ERA, and in 2008 went 15-11 with a 4.77 ERA. Although he began the 2009 season inauspiciously, Arroyo came back strong in the second half of the season to throw two shutouts and bring his ERA down to 3.84. In 2010, Arroyo was chosen as the No. 2 starter in the Reds' first playoff series in 15 years. Ultimately, the team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. Arroyo finished the season having gone 17-10 with a 3.88 ERA. Moreover, he won his first and only Gold Glove Award, making him the first Reds pitcher since Harvey Haddix in 1958 to have won the honor.

In late 2010, Arroyo and the Reds agreed to a three-year contract extension. He went on to have a disappointing 2011 season, going 9-12 with a 5.07 ERA as he suffered from mononucleosis in late March. Arroyo led the majors that season in home runs allowed, with 46. He did better in 2012, going 12-10 with a 3.74 ERA as the Reds made it to the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants. In Game 2 of the series, Arroyo took a perfect game into the fifth inning, helping lead the Reds to a 9-0 victory. However, the Giants went on to win the series. In Arroyo's final season with the Reds in 2013, he went 14-12 with a 3.79 ERA and threw one shutout and two complete games. Following that season, he became a free agent.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arroyo signed a two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in early 2014. In June, he was put on the disabled list for the first time in his career due to an elbow injury. As he required Tommy John surgery, Arroyo was forced out for the remainder of the season. Because he was still recovering, he did not make any appearances in the 2015 season.

Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers

In June of 2015, Arroyo was traded to the Atlanta Braves. A month later, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arroyo did not appear in any games for any team that year; he subsequently became a free agent.

Washington Nationals

Arroyo signed a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals in early 2016. He only ended up pitching nine innings in the Gulf Coast League before he was sidelined with elbow soreness. Arroyo was released in October.

Cincinnati Reds, 2017

In early 2017, Arroyo signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds. He ended up making just 14 starts that year, going 3-6 with a 7.35 ERA. In September, Arroyo officially announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Music Career

In parallel with his MLB career, Arroyo recorded and performed music. He released his debut album, a rock cover album called "Covering the Bases," in 2005. Arroyo later appeared on Chad Perrone's song "Since You."

Personal Life

Arroyo was married to his first wife, Aimee Faught, from 2000 to 2008. Later, in 2021, he wed Nicole McNees. The couple lives in the Cincinnati area.