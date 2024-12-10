What is Brian Wilson's Net Worth and Salary?

Brian Wilson is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $16 million. Brian Wilson played in MLB from 2006 to 2014, mostly with the San Francisco Giants. With the team, he won the 2010 World Series. Wilson finished his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Contracts & Career Earnings

During his career, Brian earned $40 million in salary alone. His most lucrative contract was a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. During his peak years with the San Francisco Giants, Wilson earned significant salaries, with his highest annual salary reaching $9.5 million in 2011.

Early Life and High School

Brian Wilson was born on March 16, 1982 in Winchester, Massachusetts. When he was in the second grade, he moved with his family to Londonderry, New Hampshire. There, Wilson attended Londonderry High School, where he was a star baseball player. Concentrating on baseball helped Wilson cope with the loss of his father Mike, who passed away from cancer during this time.

Collegiate Career

Although Wilson was offered a contract from MLB's Cleveland Indians directly out of high school, he instead chose to attend college, going to Louisiana State University on a scholarship. He went on to play two-and-a-half seasons with the LSU Tigers baseball team, pitching in 51 games and going 18-10. Wilson also played collegiate summer baseball with the Cape Cod Baseball League's Hyannis Mets and the New England Collegiate Baseball League's Keene Swamp Bats. His collegiate career ended in 2003 when he injured his elbow and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Minor League Career

After recovering from his surgery in 2003, Wilson was drafted by MLB's San Francisco Giants. However, he began his professional career in the minors, playing for the South Atlantic League's Hagerstown Suns in 2004. The next year, Wilson pitched for the Augusta GreenJackets, Norwich Navigators, and Fresno Grizzlies. He began the 2006 season with the Grizzlies before he was called up to the majors.

San Francisco Giants

Toward the end of April in 2006, Wilson was called up to the San Francisco Giants to replace relief pitcher Tyler Walker. He ended up playing in 31 games for the team that season, going 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 23 strikeouts. During the season, Wilson briefly went back to the Fresno Grizzlies. He continued playing for the Grizzlies for much of the 2007 season, until he was called back up to the Giants on August 11. In 24 games with the Giants that season, Wilson went 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts. He went on to have his breakout season in 2008, during which he recorded 24 consecutive saves from early May to mid-August. Wilson finished the season with a 3-2 record, 4.62 ERA, and 67 strikeouts in 63 games. He improved in many categories in 2009, going 5-6 with a 2.74 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 games.

Wilson had his greatest career season in 2010, when he helped the Giants clinch the NL West title. In addition to his 3-3 record, 1.81 ERA, and 93 strikeouts, he led the league in saves with 48, which also tied the Giants' single-season save record. Wilson went on to make his postseason debut as the Giants faced the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. The Giants ended up winning in four games, advancing to the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 6 of the NLCS, Wilson clinched the series for the Giants. Moving on to the 2010 World Series, the Giants faced the Texas Rangers. Wilson appeared in three games of the series, allowing no runs. In Game 5, he recorded a save as the Giants won their first World Series title in 56 years.

Beset by a number of injuries in 2011, Wilson appeared in 57 games for the Giants, going 6-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 54 strikeouts. He also had 36 saves. Wilson went on to have a severely truncated 2012 season, as an elbow injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery in April caused him to miss almost all of it. He ended up making just two appearances for the Giants in 2012, recording a 9.00 ERA with one save. Although he planned to return to the team in 2013, Wilson was made a free agent as he recovered from his surgery, and he declined to sign with any team during the first half of the 2013 season. He finished his career with the Giants ranked third all-time in saves, with 171.

Los Angeles Dodgers

At the end of July 2013, Wilson signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During the remainder of the season, he appeared in 18 games and went 2-1 with a 0.66 ERA. In the playoffs, Wilson made three relief appearances as the Dodgers reached the NLCS, where they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. He played one more season with the Dodgers in 2014, putting up a 4.66 ERA in 61 games. Wilson was subsequently released by the team, becoming a free agent.

Public Image

During his MLB career, Wilson was known for his outsize personality and his style. He sported a mohawk hairdo, as well as a large black beard that he nurtured during the Giants' 2010 playoff run. During that playoff run, many Giants fans grew beards or wore fake beards in tribute. Wilson is also known for his myriad tattoos, including ones that reflect his Christian faith.