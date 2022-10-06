Brian Cashman Net Worth:

What is Brian Cashman's Net Worth and Salary?

Brian Cashman is an American Major League Baseball executive who has a net worth of $14 million. Brian's annual salary from the Yankees is $3 million. Brian Cashman is best known as the General Manager and Senior Vice President of the New York Yankees.

Early Life

Brian McGuire Cashman was born on July 3, 1967, in Rockville Centre, New York, and raised in Washingtonville, New York. He grew up loving baseball and was a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He attended a summer camp hosted by Bucky Dent before high school and served as a batboy for the Dodgers during their spring training of 1982. Cashman attended Lexington Catholic High School before moving to the Washington, D.C. area where he went to Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland. He played baseball and basketball at both schools and added football as a senior. Cashman then played baseball for the Catholic Cardinals competing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division III. He was a four-year starter with the team playing second base and hitting leadoff. In 1989, he earned a bachelor's degree with a major in history.

New York Yankees

Brian Cashman started with the New York Yankees organization as an intern in 1986. He worked in the minor league scouting department during the day and worked security at night. After graduating from Catholic, he was offered and accepted a position as a Baseball Operations Assistant. And when Gene Michael took over as General Manager after George Steinbrenner was banned from baseball for hiring a gambler to investigate Dave Winfield in 1990, Cashman assisted in a role. He was promoted to Assistant Farm Director that year, and to Major League Administrator the next. In 1992, Michael named Cashman the Assistant General Manager.

In February 1998, Brian Cashman was named Senior Vice-President and General Manager, succeeding Bob Watson. On September 30, 2008, he signed a new three-year contract to stay with the Yankees through the 2011 season. Following that season, when the Yankees failed to make the playoffs, Cashman signed CC Sabathia, AJ Burnett, and Mark Teixeira to long-term free agent contracts. These three players went on to play a huge role in the Yankees season, culminating with a victory in the 2009 World Series. The Yankees re-signed Cashman to a three-year deal in November 2011. In 2017, it was reported that the New York Yankees and Brian Cashman came to an agreement on a five-year contract that would pay him more than $25 million.

Over his New York Yankees tenure, the team won the World Series in 1996 when Cashman was Assistant General Manager; As General Manager, the Yankees are four-time World Series champions (1998, 1999, 2000, 2009).

Accolades

Cashman's baseball career awards include being named to Crain's New York Business 40 under 40 list for 1999 and being selected as Major League Baseball Executive of the Year for 2009 by the Boston Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. In 2010, Brian Cashman was inducted into the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was selected as Baseball Executive of the Year. Cashman also played a key role in the development of the video game "MLB Front Office Manager."

Personal Life

Brian Cashman and his wife, Mary, had two children together, Grace and Theodore. Mary filed for divorce in 2012 the day after prosecutors charged a woman with stalking Brian in an attempt to extort money for an affair. Cashman lives in Darien, Connecticut.

A self-described "adrenaline junkie," Cashman once jumped out of an airplane with members of the United States Army Parachute Team to raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project and broke his right fibula and dislocated his right ankle. Cashman also slept on a New York City sidewalk in 2014 to raise awareness for homeless youth.