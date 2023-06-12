Bret Saberhagen Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $30 Million Salary: $250 Thousand Date of Birth: Apr 11, 1964 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Heights Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bret Saberhagen's Net Worth

What is Bret Saberhagen's Net Worth?

Bret Saberhagen is an American retired professional baseball player who has a net worth of $30 million dollars. Bret became internationally famous in 1985 when – as a rookie – he led the Kansas City Royals to a World Series Victory.

During his career Saberhagen was a three time MLB All-Star. He was drafted in the 19th round of the 1982 Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals. Saberhagen made his MLB debut for the Royals in 1984 and played there through 1991. He pitched for the New York Mets from 1992 to 1995 and the Colorado Rockies in 1995. From 1997 to 1999 and then again in 2001 he played for the Boston Red Sox.

He won a World Series Championship with the Royals in 1985 and was named World Series MVP. He also won the American League Cy Young Award in 1985 and 1989 and a Gold Globe Award in 1989. Saberhagen was named AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1998. He also pitched a no-hitter in August 1991. He was inducted into the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame in 2005. He coached at Calabasas High School and opened and operated the sports entertainment facility Bret Saberhagen's Hit & Fun.

Early Life Bret Saberhagen was born on April 11, 1964, in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He moved with his family to California at a young age where he began his baseball journey. His passion for baseball developed in his early childhood, and he went on to play for Cleveland High School in Reseda, Los Angeles. His exceptional talent on the baseball field began to shine through in these early years, and he quickly established himself as one of the top high school pitchers in the country. MLB Career Saberhagen's Major League Baseball (MLB) career began when he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round of the 1982 MLB Draft. He quickly moved up the ranks in the Royals' organization, making his major league debut in 1984 at the age of just 19. He played for the Royals until 1991 and later had stints with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, and Boston Red Sox. Across his 16-year MLB career, Saberhagen accumulated a win-loss record of 167-117, an earned run average (ERA) of 3.34, and a total of 1,715 strikeouts. Career Highlights Saberhagen's career was marked by several exceptional accomplishments. One of his earliest and most notable feats was winning the World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 1985, during which he was awarded the World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his dominant pitching performance. Furthermore, Saberhagen earned the Cy Young Award, the honor given to the best pitchers in the American and National Leagues, twice in his career (1985 and 1989). In 1989, he led the American League in wins, ERA, and WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), a testament to his remarkable skill and precision on the mound. Saberhagen's contributions to baseball were recognized when his number 31 was retired by the Royals, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the franchise's history.

Salary and Career Earnings

As we mentioned previously, Bret's rookie year 1985 salary was $150,000. That's the same as around $360,000 in today's dollars. After winning the World Series, the next season Bret's salary jumped to $925,000. He would go on to earn $47.7 million in total salary during his time in the MLB. That's the same as around $73 million in today's dollars. His peak salary was the $5.6 million he earned in 1996 from the Colorado Rockies.

Deferred Contract

In March 1993 Bret and the Mets agreed to a new contract that came with $15.337 million in guaranteed money and could potentially be worth as much as $27.75 million through 2028. The deal made Bret the seventh-highest paid pitcher in the league. It came with a $2.5 million signing bonus and a unique contract feature: Deferred payments. Bret's 1993 contract called for The Mets to pay him $250,000 per year for 25 years starting in 2004. If this deal reminds you of Bobby Bonilla's famous contract that spawned an annual "Bobby Bonilla Day" holiday, it's not a coincidence. Bonilla was inspired by Bret's deal and struck his version the next year. Bonilla retired from the game in 2001, however his last contract with The Mets entitles him to earn nearly $1.2 million for 25 years starting in 2011 and ending in 2035. He also receives $250,000 per year connected to a deal he struck with The Mets in 1994 for a total of $1.45 million.

Real Estate

In October 2003 Bret paid $825,000 for a 1-acre property that features a 5,300 square foot mansion in Calabasas, California. Bret listed this home for sale in February 2008 for $3.5 million, ultimately accepting $2.4 million in December 2010.