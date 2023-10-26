Brandon Crawford Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $35 Million Salary: $15 Million Date of Birth: Jan 21, 1987 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Mountain View Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Brandon Crawford's Net Worth

What is Brandon Crawford's Net Worth and Salary?

Brandon Crawford is a professional baseball shortstop who has a net worth of $35 million. Brandon Crawford plays for MLB's San Francisco Giants. Since his debut game in 2011, when he hit a grand slam, he has won a Silver Slugger Award, multiple Gold Glove Awards, and two World Series championships. Crawford has the distinction of playing the most games at shortstop in the history of the Giants franchise.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In his first 10 seasons, Brandon earned $80 million in salary. In November 2015 he signed a six-year $75 million contract extension. In August 2021 he signed a two-year $32 million contract extension with the Giants.

Early Life and High School

Brandon Crawford was born on January 21, 1987 in Mountain View, California and was raised in Pleasanton. He has a sister named Amy. As a teenager, Crawford attended Foothill High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. He graduated in 2005.

Collegiate Career

For college, Crawford attended UCLA and played baseball for the Bruins from 2006 to 2008. In all three of his seasons, he helped lead the Bruins to the NCAA Regionals, and in 2006 and 2007 was named the team's MVP. Over the summer in 2007, Crawford played for the Cape Cod Baseball League's Orleans Cardinals.

Minor League Career

In the 2008 MLB draft, Crawford was chosen in the fourth round by the San Francisco Giants. The following year, he started his first full professional season with the Class-A Advanced San Jose Giants. After hitting .371 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 25 games, Crawford was promoted to the Double-A Connecticut Defenders, with which he spent the remainder of the season. In 2010, he opened the season with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. Sidelined for close to two months over the summer with a broken hand, Crawford returned to spend the remainder of the season back with the San Jose Giants. He played again for San Jose to start 2011.

San Francisco Giants

Crawford was called up to the San Francisco Giants in late May, 2011. In his debut MLB game, he hit a grand slam off the Brewers' Shaun Marcum, making him only the sixth player in MLB history to hit a grand slam in his first career game.

During the summer, Crawford was optioned to the Giants' Triple-A affiliate Fresno Grizzlies due to his poor hitting. He was recalled in September. In his second season with the Giants in 2012, Crawford hit his second career grand slam and helped the team sweep the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series. He was honored with his first Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award at shortstop. After a solid but unremarkable 2013 season, Crawford had a terrific 2014, recording career highs of ten home runs and 69 RBI. He went on to become the first shortstop in MLB history to hit a grand slam in the postseason, which he did in the NL Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Giants went on to return to the World Series, and won the championship in seven games over the Kansas City Royals.

Crawford had another superb season in 2015. In May, he hit his fourth career grand slam and led the Giants in RBI, and in September hit a career-high 21st home run of the season. Crawford ended up setting a number of other career highs in 2015, including his .256 batting average and 84 RBI. For his season, he won the Silver Slugger Award and his first Gold Glove Award. Crawford improved his batting average in 2016 with a career-best .275, and earned his second consecutive Gold Glove Award. He won a third consecutive Gold Glove in 2017. Crawford's 2018 season was less impressive compared to the previous years, as was his 2019, despite becoming the first shortstop in MLB history to record five hits and eight RBI in a single game. In 2020, Crawford recorded the highest slugging percentage of his career, and in 2021 passed Travis Jackson for the most games played at shortstop in Giants franchise history. Also in 2021, he set career highs with 24 home runs and 90 RBI, earning him his fourth Gold Glove Award. Crawford became the Giants' longest-tenured member in 2023 following the departure of Brandon Belt.

National Team Career

Beyond MLB, Crawford has played for the United States national baseball team in some international competitions. In 2006, he helped lead the team to the FISU World Championship title in Havana. Later, in Los Angeles in 2017, he helped the US win the World Baseball Classic.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In late 2011, following his first MLB season, Crawford married former UCLA gymnast Jalynne Dantzscher. Together, they have four children: daughters Braylyn and Jaydyn and sons Braxton and Bryson. The Crawfords live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In 2016 Brandon paid $1.6 million for a home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He sold this home in 2019 for $1.455 million.