Bob Uecker Net Worth:

What is Bob Uecker's Net Worth?

Bob Uecker is a retired American Major League Baseball player, sportscaster, comedian, and actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Bob Uecker has been the play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts since 1971.

Early Life

Robert George Uecker was born on January 26, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and grew up a huge fan of baseball watching the minor-league Milwaukee Brewers at Borchert Field. As he grew older and became an impressive athlete, he signed a professional contract with his hometown Milwaukee Braves and made his Major League debut on April 13, 1962. During the course of his career, he played catcher for three different teams, the Braves (both Milwaukee and Atlanta), the Cardinals, and the Phillies. He was a below-average hitter, but was generally a sound defensive player who committed very few errors during his Major League career as a catcher. His final Major League game came in 1967 for the Atlanta Braves.

Broadcasting

In 1971, after retiring as a player, Bob Uecker returned to his hometown and began working as a radio broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers. For years he also served as a color commentator for network television broadcasts of Major League Baseball, helping to call games for ABC in the 1970s and early 80s and NBC in the 90s. Uecker got to call the 1982 World Series locally for the Brewers on WISN in Milwaukee. He is known for his catchphrase, "Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!" when a Brewers player hits a homerun.

Acting/Media

Uecker's sports knowledge extends beyond baseball, and he has hosted two syndicated television shows throughout his career, "Bob Uecker's Wacky World of Sports" and "Bob Uecker's War of the Stars." He has also appeared in a series of commercials throughout his career and has made appearances in television shows like "Mr. Belvedere," "Who's the Boss," "D.C. Follies," and "LateLine." A memorable film role was as the broadcaster for the Cleveland Indians in the "Major League" trilogy.

Honors & Accolades

Bob Uecker was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2001. And in 2003, he was the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award that is handed out annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame to a broadcaster for "major contributions to baseball." He is enshrined in the American Family Field Walk of Fame and the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor.

Salary

Bob's estimated annual salary broadcasting for the Brewers is $2 million. In 2019, it was revealed that in the previous season when the Brewers made the playoffs, the team members voted to give Bob a full share of their playoff bonus money. That worked out to $123,000 which Uecker then donated to several charities including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Wounded Warriors and the Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee.

Personal Life

Bob Uecker and his first wife, Joyce, had four children together: Leeann, Steve, Sue Ann, and Bob Jr. Uecker married his second wife, Judy, in Louisiana in 1976. They divorced in 2001.