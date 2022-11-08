Bartolo Colón Net Worth:

What is Bartolo Colon's Net Worth?

Bartolo Colon is a Dominican former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Bartolo Colon played for 11 different MLB teams and is a four-time All-Star and 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Early Life

Bartolo Colon was born on May 24, 1973, in Altamira, Dominican Republic. He grew up here working long days with his father, Miguel, harvesting fruit and coffee beans. Bartolo credits his strength and the longevity of his career to this hard work as a child.

Baseball Career



Colon landed an amateur free agent deal with the Cleveland Indians in 1993 where he would begin his career in their minor league system. He was a star at all levels in the minors winning the Lou Boudreau Award as the 1995 Indians' Minor League Player of the Year and being named the league's Pitcher of the Year despite spending a portion of it shut down with a bruised elbow. Bartolo Colon made his MLB debut on April 4, 1997, and had some mixed results in his first season. But he got better and better, winning his only start of the 1998 American League Championship Series and throwing a one-hitter against the Yankees in 2000. He played with the Cleveland Indians until 2002 when he was traded to the Montreal Expos in a package deal along with Tim Drew for Cliff Lee, Grady Sizemore, Brandon Phillips, and Lee Stevens.

Colon later played for the Chicago White Sox in 2003, the Anaheim Angels from 2004 until 2007, the Boston Red Sox in 2008, the Chicago White Sox again in 2009, the New York Yankees in 2011, the Oakland Athletics from 2012 until 2013, and the New York Mets from 2014 to 2016. From there, he signed on with the Atlanta Braves in 2017 before being designated for assignment after only 13 starts. The 44-year-old pitcher then signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins and was called up to the majors where he became the oldest American League pitcher to record a nine-inning complete game since 45-year-old Nolan Ryan in 1992. His last year in the majors was in 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

In 2020, Colon signed with the Acereros de Monclova club of the Mexican League. The season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 allowing Colon to make his regular season debut. He announced in 2022 that he would play one last season of winter league ball in the Dominican Professional Baseball League with the Aguilas Cibaenas before retiring for good.

Over his MLB career, Bartolo Colon compiled a 247-188 record with a 4.12 ERA with 2,535 strikeouts. He was a four-time All-Star (1998, 2005, 2013, 2016) and 2005 AL wins leader and AL Cy Young Award winner.

Contracts & Earnings

Bartolo Colon signed a one-year deal worth $900k with the New York Yankees in 2011. In 2012, he signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oakland Athletics. In 2013, he came to terms with the New York Mets on a two-year, $20 million contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the club in 2015. His one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2016 was worth $12.5 million.

Bartolo Colon earned a total of $117 million over the course of his MLB career in salary alone.

Bartolo Colon Weight

Unfortunately for Bartolo, towards the end of his career he was somewhat notable for his weight. When Bartolo was a rookie in the early 1990s, he weighed 185 lbs. In his later seasons he weighed approximately 285 pounds and was likely one of, if not THE, heaviest player in the league. He was certainly the heaviest pitcher in the league. After retiring he lost a ton of weight, perhaps as much as 60-70 pounds.

Personal Life

Bartolo Colon and his wife, Rosanna, have four children together and live in New Jersey. He met his wife in the Dominican Republic when he was just 13 years old.