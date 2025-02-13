What is B.J. Upton's Net Worth?

B.J. Upton is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $25 million.

B. J. Upton, born Melvin Emanuel Upton Jr., is a former professional baseball player known for his athleticism, power-speed combination, and contributions to Major League Baseball (MLB). A highly touted prospect, Upton was selected second overall in the 2002 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Over the next decade, he became a key player, particularly with Tampa Bay, where he helped lead the team to its first World Series appearance in 2008. Known for his rare mix of speed and power, Upton recorded multiple 20-home run, 30-steal seasons, making him one of the most dynamic center fielders of his time. However, after signing a massive free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves, his production declined, leading to a premature end to his MLB career. Despite an up-and-down journey, Upton left a lasting impact on the game and remains one of the most electrifying players of his era.

Early Life & Rise as a Prospect

Born on August 21, 1984, in Norfolk, Virginia, B. J. Upton grew up in an athletic family. His father, Manny Upton, played college football, and his younger brother, Justin Upton, also became a star MLB outfielder. B. J. developed into one of the top baseball prospects in the country while playing at Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Upton's natural ability, especially his elite speed and defensive range, made him a highly sought-after talent. As a shortstop in high school, he was widely regarded as one of the best players in the 2002 draft class. The Tampa Bay Devil Rays selected him second overall, just behind pitcher Bryan Bullington, marking the start of his professional baseball journey.

MLB Career & Success with the Rays

Upton made his MLB debut in 2004 at just 19 years old, one of the youngest players in the league at the time. Initially a shortstop, he struggled defensively, leading to a transition to the outfield in 2007. That switch proved to be a turning point in his career, as he quickly became an elite defensive center fielder.

His breakout season came in 2007, when he hit .300 with 24 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases, proving he could be both a power hitter and a base-stealing threat. The following year, he played a crucial role in the Rays' 2008 American League pennant-winning team, hitting seven home runs in the postseason, including four in the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox. His performance helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series, though they ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Over the next few seasons, Upton remained a key figure for the Rays, consistently contributing with both his bat and glove. He recorded three seasons with at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases, a rare feat in MLB. However, his high strikeout rate and inconsistency at the plate sometimes overshadowed his raw talent.

Big Free-Agent Deal & Struggles in Atlanta

After seven seasons in Tampa Bay, Upton became a free agent following the 2012 season. Given his combination of power, speed, and defense, he was one of the most sought-after outfielders on the market. In December 2012, he signed a five-year, $75.25 million contract with the Atlanta Braves, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history at the time.

Unfortunately, his time in Atlanta was a major disappointment. In 2013, his first year with the Braves, he struggled at the plate, hitting just .184 with 9 home runs. His offensive woes continued in 2014, as he posted another subpar season, leading Atlanta to trade him to the San Diego Padres in a deal that also included his brother, Justin Upton.

While he showed flashes of his old self in San Diego, his production never returned to his peak years. He finished his MLB career with a short stint for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016, before being released in 2017.

Career Earnings & Contracts

B. J. Upton's MLB career was lucrative, thanks largely to his 2012 free-agent deal with the Braves. Over his career, he earned approximately $89 million in salary. His most significant contracts include:

Five-year, $75.25 million deal with the Atlanta Braves (2012–2017) – This was the largest contract of his career but ultimately did not yield the expected production.

Arbitration years with the Tampa Bay Rays – Before hitting free agency, Upton earned between $3 million and $7 million per year while with Tampa Bay.

Short-term deals with the Padres and Blue Jays – After being traded, Upton played on the remainder of his Atlanta contract before being released.

Though his Braves contract is often cited as one of MLB's most disappointing free-agent deals, Upton still left the game having secured one of the largest career earnings totals for an outfielder of his era.

Legacy & Post-Baseball Life

Despite an inconsistent career, Upton remains one of the most electrifying players to come through MLB in the 2000s. His combination of speed, power, and defensive excellence made him a rare talent, even if his production did not always match expectations.

Since retiring from professional baseball, Upton has kept a low public profile, occasionally making appearances at baseball events and working with his younger brother, Justin Upton. Though his MLB career ended earlier than expected, B. J. Upton remains one of the most talented players to ever wear a Tampa Bay uniform and an unforgettable figure in modern baseball history.

Real Estate

In March 2021, Upton paid $2.45 million for a home in Tampa, Florida. He sold this home in August 2023 for $4.45 million. Around the time of his sale, he paid $2.8 million for a 5.4 acre lakefront property in Odessa, Florida.