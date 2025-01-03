What Is Anthony Volpe's Net Worth?

Anthony Volpe is an American professional baseball shortstop who has a net worth of $1 million. Though Anthony Volpe was selected by the Yankees during the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, he didn't make his major league debut until 2023. He won a Gold Glove Award that year, and he played on teams that won gold medals at the 2013 U-12 Baseball World Cup and the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championship and a bronze medal at the 2016 U-15 Baseball World Cup.

Early Life

Anthony Volpe was born Anthony Michael Volpe on April 28, 2001, in New York City. His parents, Isabelle and Michael, are an anesthesiologist and urologist, respectively. Anthony is of Filipino descent on his mother's side and Italian descent on his father's side. When Volpe was growing up, his parents got partial season tickets to take the family to see the New York Yankees. In 2009, Anthony attended the team's Series championship parade. The family relocated to Watchung, New Jersey, when Volpe was in elementary school, and he played on the baseball team at Morristown's Delbarton School. One of his teammates was future MLB pitcher Jack Leiter. During his senior year, Anthony batted .488, hit seven home runs, earned 34 runs batted in, and stole 17 bases. "Perfect Game" named him the 2019 New Jersey High School Player of the Year.

Career

Volpe was the 30th overall selection in the 2019 MLB draft, and signed with the New York Yankees on June 10th. His contract came with a $2.7 million signing bonus, and before making his major league debut, he started out with the Rookie Advanced Appalachian League team the Pulaski Yankees. Anthony played in 34 games before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the 2020 minor league season being cancelled, and he batted .215, hit two home runs, and earned 11 RBIs. For the 2021 season, he was assigned to the Low-A Southeast team the Tampa Tarpons. After 54 games with the team, in which he hit 12 home runs and earned 49 RBIs, Volpe was promoted to the High-A East team the Hudson Valley Renegades. During his season with Renegades, he hit 27 home runs and stole 33 bases. Anthony was the first minor league player since Andruw Jones in 1996 to hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases. Volpe was assigned to the Double-A Eastern League team the Somerset Patriots for the 2022 season, and on June 26th, his walk-off home run helped the team win the Eastern League Northeast Division first-half title. The following month, he played in the All-Star Futures Game. As a member of the Patriots, Anthony hit 18 home runs, earned 60 RBIs, and batted .252. In September 2022, he was promoted to the Triple-A International League team the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

In 2023, Volpe took part in the New York Yankees' spring training as a non-roster player, competing for the starting shortstop position with Oswald Peraza. On March 26, 2023, the team announced that Anthony would be the starting shortstop in their Opening Day lineup. He made his first major league hit on April 1st, followed by his first major league home run and first career grand slam on April 14th and May 10th, respectively. On May 13th, Anthony became the first Yankees player in history to steal his first 13 bases without getting caught. During the 2023 season, he became the 15th rookie in MLB history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in the same season. He ended his rookie season with 21 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 60 RBIs, and a .209 batting average and came in eighth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. He also became the first rookie player on the Yankees to win the AL Gold Glove Award. On April 1, 2024, Volpe hit four home runs, and in May, he recorded a hitting streak of more than 20 games, which was the longest streak by a Yankees player in more than ten years. He ended the season with 12 home runs, 28 stolen bases, 60 RBIs, and a .243 batting average. The Yankees made it to the 2024 World Series, and in Game 4, Anthony hit a grand slam and became the first player to earn four RBIs and steal two bases in a World Series game.

Personal Life

In a 2024 interview with the "New York Post," Anthony spoke about his relationship with his mother, Isabelle, stating, "I'm definitely a momma's boy in so many ways. She's my best friend, my first call for anything. She's the most selfless person I've ever been around." Volpe also said that he inherited Isabelle's competitive spirit, "whether [they're] playing card games or playing sports."