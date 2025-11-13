Anthony Rendon Net Worth

What is Anthony Rendon's net worth and salary?

Anthony Rendon is an American professional baseball player best known for his smooth defensive play, elite plate discipline, and his crucial role in the Washington Nationals' championship run. For several years, Rendon was considered one of the best third basemen in Major League Baseball, a player whose combination of contact hitting, power, and on-base skills made him a perennial MVP candidate. His breakout years with the Nationals showcased his reliability and consistency, culminating in a dominant 2019 season that placed him among the league's most valuable players. That performance earned him one of the richest contracts ever signed by a third baseman, and he arrived in Anaheim as a franchise cornerstone expected to help lift the Los Angeles Angels into contention.

Despite his immense talent and past accomplishments, Rendon's time with the Angels became defined by injuries and prolonged stretches away from the field, overshadowing his earlier success and becoming one of the most debated long-term signings of the era.

Early Life

Anthony Michael Rendon was born on June 6, 1990, in Houston, Texas. Raised in a baseball-loving family, he developed his athletic skills early and became a standout player at Lamar High School, where he excelled both offensively and defensively. His strong high school career led him to Rice University, one of the nation's premier college baseball programs. Under head coach Wayne Graham, Rendon quickly emerged as one of the best collegiate players in the country, earning national honors and a reputation for exceptional plate discipline. Despite suffering an ankle injury during his college career, he remained a projected top-tier draft pick thanks to his advanced hitting approach and defensive abilities.

MLB Career

Rendon was selected sixth overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2011 MLB Draft. After recovering from injuries early in his minor league career, he made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2013. His versatility and quick adaptation to major league pitching allowed him to contribute immediately. The 2014 season marked his arrival as a star, as he posted an excellent offensive year and finished fifth in MVP voting.

Over the next several seasons, Rendon became a foundational piece of the Nationals lineup. He delivered consistent on-base production, gap-to-gap power, and outstanding defense at third base. His postseason performance in 2019 solidified his legacy in Washington. Rendon played a central role in the Nationals' run to the World Series, contributing key hits throughout the playoffs, including in the decisive moments of the Fall Classic. That championship season was the finest of his career, featuring a .319 batting average, 34 home runs, and a league-leading 44 doubles.

Following that title, Rendon entered free agency as one of the most sought-after hitters in baseball. The Los Angeles Angels pursued him aggressively, viewing him as a perfect complement to rising superstar Shohei Ohtani.

His first season in Anaheim, the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, showed promise. Rendon played well and appeared healthy. However, injuries began to dominate his career starting in 2021. Over the next five years, he missed the majority of his team's games while dealing with groin strains, hamstring problems, hip impingements, oblique issues, wrist surgery, a fractured tibia, and multiple other setbacks. As a result, long stretches on the injured list overshadowed the flashes of productivity he managed to deliver.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

In December 2019, Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, one of the largest deals ever awarded to a third baseman. The agreement carried a fully guaranteed average annual salary of $35 million and included a full no-trade clause with no opt-outs. Rendon's 2019 season convinced multiple teams he was worth a franchise-altering commitment, and the Angels ultimately won the bidding.

Over the course of his MLB career, Rendon earned tens of millions during his years with the Nationals, followed by the massive payout from the Angels that pushed his lifetime earnings well above the $300 million mark. While his production early in his career aligned closely with his compensation, his later years in Anaheim sparked extensive debate due to the dramatic gap between salary and availability.

Playing Style and Legacy

At his peak, Rendon was one of the most complete third basemen of his generation. His offensive approach was built on patience and precision, consistently producing high on-base percentages while limiting strikeouts. He was known for driving the ball to all fields, thriving in high-pressure situations, and delivering key postseason performances. Defensively, Rendon was smooth and reliable, with excellent footwork and a strong, accurate arm.

Although his tenure with the Angels became defined by injuries, Rendon's accomplishments with the Nationals remain a significant part of his legacy. His role in bringing Washington its first World Series championship ensures that his prime years will be remembered as some of the best third-base play of the 2010s.