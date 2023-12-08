Andrew McCutchen Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $60 Million Salary: $7.2 Million Date of Birth: Oct 10, 1986 (37 years old) Place of Birth: Fort Meade Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andrew McCutchen's Net Worth

What is Andrew McCutchen's Net Worth and Salary?

Andrew McCutchen is a professional baseball player who has a net worth of $60 million. Andrew McCutchen has played for many MLB teams since 2009, most notably the Pittsburgh Pirates. Among his career highlights, he won a Gold Glove Award in 2012 and was the NL MVP in 2013. McCutchen also has four Silver Slugger Awards won consecutively from 2012 to 2015 during his time with the Pirates.

Early Life and Education

Andrew McCutchen was born on October 10, 1986 in Fort Meade, Florida to teenage parents Petrina and Lorenzo. He has a sister named Loren. While his father attended college in Tennessee, McCutchen lived with his mother. His father, who played college football at Carson-Newman University, ultimately decided to quit the sport to be closer to his son. McCutchen's parents got married in 1992.

McCutchen attended Fort Meade High School, where he played varsity baseball. In his senior season, he batted .709 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI. McCutchen also played football and ran track in high school, and was part of the 4 x 100 meter relay team that won a state title. Although he was one of the top football recruits in Florida, he elected to pursue his career in baseball instead.

Minor League Career

In the 2005 MLB draft, McCutchen was chosen in the first round with the 11th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. That year, he began his career in the minors with the Gulf Coast League Pirates and then the Class A Williamsport Crosscutters. In 2006, McCutchen played mostly for the Class A Hickory Crawdads, but also spent time with the Class AA Altoona Curve. At the end of the season, he was named the Pirates' Minor League Player of the Year. McCutchen continued playing for Altoona in 2007, and then played for the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians as well as the Phoenix Desert Dogs. Back with Indianapolis for the entire 2008 season, McCutchen was a mid-season International League All-Star and an All-Star Futures Game selection. He finished his minor league career with Indianapolis in 2009.

Pittsburgh Pirates, 2009-2017

McCutchen was called up to the majors in early June, 2009. He had a strong first season with the Pirates, batting .286 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI in 108 games. In 2010, McCutchen again batted .286, this time to go with 16 home runs and 56 RBI. The following season, he batted .259 with team highs of 23 home runs and 89 RBI. McCutchen signed a six-year contract extension with the Pirates in 2012. That year, he had his breakout season, batting .327 and leading the NL with 194 hits. Moreover, McCutchen won a Gold Glove Award and his first Silver Slugger Award. He continued his success in 2013, winning the NL MVP Award as he helped guide the Pirates to their first postseason appearance in over two decades. McCutchen also claimed his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.

McCutchen won a third consecutive Silver Slugger Award in 2014, and then a fourth in 2015. In the latter year, he also won the Roberto Clemente Award. McCutchen went on to post his lowest-ever batting average, .256, in the 2016 season. He also recorded 24 home runs and 79 RBI. The next year, late in the season, he hit his first career grand slam. McCutchen finished the 2017 season with a .279 batting average, 28 home runs, and 88 RBI. He left the Pirates in early 2018 with numerous PNC Park records, including games played (676), hits (751), home runs (92), RBI (357), and walks (345). McCutchen was also ranked fourth in franchise history in home runs, with 203.

2017 World Baseball Classic

Beyond MLB, McCutchen played with the United States national baseball team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. In the final, the US defeated Puerto Rico 8-0 to win the country's first-ever World Baseball Classic gold.

San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees

In early 2018, McCutchen was traded to the San Francisco Giants. He played 130 games with the team before he was traded at the end of August, and batted .255 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI. McCutchen finished the 2018 season with the New York Yankees, adding five home runs and 10 RBI to his season record.

Philadelphia Phillies

McCutchen signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in late 2018. He had a disappointing first season with the team in 2019 due to a torn ACL that ended his season in early June. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, McCutchen batted .253 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 57 games. During his final season with the Phillies in 2021, he batted .222 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI in 144 games.

Milwaukee Brewers

Prior to the 2022 season, McCutchen signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. During his season with the team, he recorded his 1,000th career RBI. McCutchen finished 2022 with a new career-low batting average, .237, to go with 17 home runs.

Return to the Pirates

McCutchen returned to his first MLB team, the Pirates, in early 2023 on a one-year contract. In June, he recorded his 2,000th career hit. McCutchen's season ended in early September due to a partial Achilles tendon tear.

Personal Life

In late 2013, McCutchen proposed to his girlfriend Maria Hanslovan on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Together, they have two sons, named Steel and Armani, and a daughter named Avé.