Date of Birth: Jul 10, 1954 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America

Andre Dawson is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $12 million. played in MLB from 1976 to 1996, mostly with the Montreal Expos and Chicago Cubs. Among his many career achievements, he won eight Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger Awards, and won the NL MVP Award in 1987 after leading the league with 49 home runs and 137 RBI. In 2010, Dawson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Career Earnings

During his baseball career Andre Dawson earned $26 million in salary. His highest single-season salary was $4.875 million, which he earned in the 1993 season from the Red Sox. Earning $4.875 million in 1993 is the same as earning $10 million today.

Early Life and Education

Andre Dawson was born on July 10, 1954 in Miami, Florida as the oldest of eight children. Because his father, a major general in the US Army, was often absent, Dawson looked after his siblings while his mother worked. At an early age, he was given his nickname "The Hawk" by his uncle, referring to his inclination to attack a baseball like a hawk. Dawson was educated at Southwest Miami Senior High School, graduating in 1972. He then attended Florida A&M University, where he played baseball for three seasons.

Montreal Expos

In the 1975 MLB draft, Dawson was chosen by the Montreal Expos in the 11th round. He made his debut toward the end of the season in 1976, and played 24 games. Dawson had his breakout season in 1977 when he became an everyday outfielder for the Expos. Posting a .282 batting average with 19 home runs, he earned NL Rookie of the Year honors. In the 1978 season, Dawson batted .253 with 25 home runs. He proved himself to have a potent blend of power and speed, as he hit at least 20 home runs in seven of his ten seasons with the Expos. In 1980, he won his first of four Silver Slugger Awards. Dawson also grew into an exceptional defensive player, winning his first of eight Gold Glove Awards in 1980. In both 1981 and 1983, he was voted the Montreal Expos Player of the Year, and in both years came in second in NL MVP voting.

Dawson set numerous Expos franchise records during his decade-long tenure with the team. In a then-club record 1,443 games, he broke the records for at bats, runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, and RBI, among other categories. Moreover, Dawson set a franchise record for career sacrifice flies, with 71, and became the only Expos player to hit 200 home runs and steal 200 bases.

Chicago Cubs

After the 1986 season, Dawson became a free agent and looked for a team whose home field had natural grass, as the artificial turf at the Expos' Olympic Stadium had seriously hurt his knees. However, due to the MLB owners' collusion, he was unable to gain offers. Dawson decided to campaign for the Chicago Cubs to sign him, and during spring training went with his agent Dick Moss to secure a contract with the team. He proved to be a valuable get, as he went on to have one of his greatest career seasons in 1987. That year, Dawson led the league with 49 home runs and 137 RBI, earning him the NL MVP Award. He also won his fourth and final Silver Slugger Award. Despite Dawson's incredible season, the Cubs finished last in the National League East.

In 1988, Dawson batted .303 with 24 home runs and 79 RBI, and claimed his eighth and final Gold Glove Award. The following year, he batted .252 with 21 home runs and 77 RBI as the Cubs won the National League East title. However, in the NLCS, Dawson posted a dismal .105 batting average as the San Francisco Giants won the series. In the 1990 season, he batted .310 with 27 home runs and 100 RBI, and in 1991 batted .272 with 31 home runs and 104 RBI. Dawson played his final season with the Cubs in 1992, batting .277 with 22 homers and 90 RBI.

Boston Red Sox

As a free agent, Dawson signed with the Boston Red Sox following the 1992 season. In his first season with the team in 1993, he hit his 400th career home run. However, Dawson saw limited playing time that season due to a knee injury. After having knee surgery, he had an even more truncated season in 1994, playing in just 75 games.

Florida Marlins

Dawson played his final two MLB seasons with the Florida Marlins. In 1995, he played in 79 games and batted .257 with eight home runs and 37 RBI. Dawson was more limited in 1996, playing just 42 games and batting .276 with two homers and 14 RBI. He retired after the season.

Post-Retirement Career

Not long after retiring from MLB playing, Dawson returned to the Marlins to work in the team's front office. In 2003, he earned a World Series ring after the Marlins won the championship. That same year, Dawson entered the funeral business by investing in a funeral home owned by his brother. Later, in 2008, he became the owner of the Paradise Memorial funeral home in Florida.

In 2010, Dawson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His plaque, which shows him with a Montreal Expos cap, generated some controversy at the time for not depicting him as a Chicago Cub. Dawson was inducted into the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame in 2021.

Personal Life & Real Estate

With his wife Vanessa, Dawson has two children named Darius and Amber.

In 2004 Andre and Vanessa paid $2.1 million for a 6,500 square foot mansion in Pinecrest, Florida. Today this mansion is likely worth $5-6 million.