Alfonso Soriano Net Worth:

What is Alfonso Soriano's Net Worth?

Alfonso Soriano is a retired Dominican professional baseball player who has a net worth of $60 million. Alfonso Soriano is best known as the All-Star second baseman for the New York Yankees.

Early Life

Alfonso Guilleard Soriano was born on January 7, 1976, in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic to a family of Haitian descent. He began his professional baseball career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in 1996.

MLB Career

In 1998, Alfonso Soriano signed with the New York Yankees as a free agent. He was assigned to their minor league system, and the next year, Alfonso was named the Most Valuable Player in the All-Star Futures Game and made his MLB debut. He played for five seasons as an infielder and third baseman before finally settling in at second base. In 2002, Soriano became the second Yankee player in franchise history to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season, then repeated the feat in 2003. In 2002, he also led the American League with 696 at bats, 209 hits, 92 extra base hits, 41 stolen bases, 128 runs and set a Yankees' team record for most at bats (696) and most strikeouts (157) in a season. In 2003, Soriano set the record for most home runs (13) to lead off a game in a season, for the second straight year led the league in at bats, and finished in the top five for base hits, doubles, home runs, stolen bases and strikeouts.

Alfonso Soriano was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2004 where he played for only one season before being traded to the Washington Nationals where he became the third player ever to start All-Star games for both leagues at two different positions. Soriano then signed with the Chicago Cubs where he was hit by a pitch in 2008, breaking a bone in his hand. He also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in 2009.

In 2013, The Cubs traded him to the New York Yankees for a second stint with the team, and within one month he recorded his 2,000th career hit—a home run off of Detroit Tigers' pitcher Justin Verlander. He started the 2014 season as the designated hitter and played in right field at times. As he struggled at the plate, his playing time became limited. Soriano was designated for assignment by the Yankees on July 6, 2014, and he announced his retirement on November 4, 2014.

Professional Accolades

Over his MLB career, Alfonso Soriano was a seven-time All-Star (2002-2008), four-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2002, 2004-2006), All-Star Game MVP (2004), AL stolen base leader (2002), a four-time member of the 30-30 club (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006), and member of the elusive 40-40 club (2006).

Contracts & Earnings

In 1998, Alfonso Soriano signed a five-year, $3.15 million contract with the New York Yankees. He signed a one-year deal with the team worth $800,000 in 2003, and a one-year, $5.4 million contract in 2004 before being traded to the Texas Rangers. Soriano signed with the Rangers for one year at $7.5 million and was traded to Washington where he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Nationals. In 2006, Soriano came to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a monstrous eight-year, $136 million deal.

Alfonso Soriano earned nearly $167 million in salary alone over his 16-year MLB career.

Personal Life

Alfonso Soriano and his wife, Carmen Isis Eusebio, have three daughters—Alisis, Angeline, and Alisha—and three sons—Allen, Angel, and Alfonso Jr.—together.

His mother, Doña Andrea Soriano, is the sister of Hilario Soriano, the former catcher for the Tigres del Licey baseball team.