What is Adrián González's Net Worth?

Adrián González is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $80 million. Adrián González played for five different MLB teams between 2004 and 2018, spending his longest tenures with the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Among his career accomplishments, he won four Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards, and led MLB in RBI in 2014. A Mexican-American, González also played for the Mexico national baseball team in the World Baseball Classic and the Summer Olympics.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Adrián González's financial trajectory reflects elite MLB earnings and lucrative contracts. His standout payout came with a 7-year, $154 million extension signed in April 2011 with the Boston Red Sox, which delivered an average of roughly $22 million annually. Over his 15-year major league career, he amassed approximately $190 million in total salary, primarily from blockbuster deals and substantial annual earnings in the mid-$20 million range during his peak years.

Early Life and Education

Adrián González Savín was born on May 8, 1982, in San Diego, California as the youngest of three sons of Mexican natives Alba and David. His brothers are David Jr. and Edgar. Following his birth, González moved with his family to Tijuana, Mexico, where his father ran an air-conditioning business. All three boys grew up in Mexico playing baseball, as their father was a former member of the Mexico national baseball team. In 1990, the family returned to the United States and settled in Bonita, California. As a teenager, González attended Eastlake High School in nearby Chula Vista. He excelled on the school baseball team, and in his senior year recorded 13 home runs and 34 RBI.

Minor League Career

González was drafted by MLB's Florida Marlins straight out of high school in 2000. He began his professional career in the minors with the Gulf Coast League Marlins, followed by stints with the Kane County Cougars, Utica Blue Sox, and Portland Sea Dogs. With the Cougars, González batted .312 with 17 home runs and 103 RBI, earning the Midwest League's MVP award. In 2003, he played for the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Carolina Mudcats before he was traded to the Texas Rangers. González subsequently played for the Rangers' Class-AA team the Frisco RoughRiders.

Texas Rangers

In April of 2004, González was called up to the Rangers to make his MLB debut. He played in just 16 games for the team that season. In 2005, González played in 43 games with the Rangers. Over his two seasons, he had a combined batting average of .229 with seven home runs.

San Diego Padres

González was traded by the Rangers to the San Diego Padres, with which he made his debut in 2006. That season turned out to be his breakout season, as he led the Padres in both batting average (.304) and home runs (24) and was named the team's MVP of the year. González continued his success in 2007, this time leading the Padres in home runs (30) and RBI (100). He also recorded a career-high 46 doubles. González led the Padres in home runs and RBI again in 2008, this time with 36 and 119, respectively. For the season, he earned his first Gold Glove Award and his second Padres MVP honor. González earned both of those honors again in 2009, followed by a third consecutive Padres MVP award in 2010. In the latter year, he batted .298 with 31 home runs and 101 RBI.

Boston Red Sox

González was traded to the Boston Red Sox in late 2010. In the spring of 2011, he signed a seven-year contract with the team. That season, González scored his 1,000th career hit and won his third career Gold Glove Award; he also earned his first Silver Slugger Award. He went on to play part of a season with the Red Sox in 2012, batting .300 with 15 home runs and 86 RBI in 123 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers

In August of 2012, González was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played 36 games with the team to finish the season, and batted .297 with three home runs and 22 RBI. In 2013, González played in 157 games and batted .293 with 22 home runs and 100 RBI. The Dodgers reached the 2013 NLCS, where they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. González went on to have one of his greatest career seasons in 2014, when he led MLB with 116 RBI and won his final Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards. He also received the Fielding Bible Award and the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award.

González opened the 2015 season on an auspicious note by becoming the first MLB player ever to hit five home runs in the first three games of a season. He finished the season with a .275 batting average, 28 home runs, and 90 RBI. In 2016, González scored his 300th career home run and batted .285; however, he only hit 18 home runs in total that season, the lowest number for him in four years. He went on to have a disappointing 2017 season due to injuries that put him on the disabled list for half of the season, limiting him to just 71 games. In his final at-bat for the Dodgers, González hit a homer against his former team the Padres.

New York Mets

González was traded to the Atlanta Braves in late 2017, but was quickly released. He subsequently signed a one-year contract with the New York Mets in early 2018. However, González ended up playing in just 54 games with the team before he was released in June, ending his MLB career.

Mariachis de Guadalajara

In the spring of 2021, about three years after leaving MLB, González returned to professional baseball to play in the Mexican League with the Mariachis de Guadalajara. He ultimately played in just 43 games with the team, batting .340 with six home runs and 41 RBI. In early 2022, González officially retired from professional baseball.

Personal Life

With his wife Betsy, González has two daughters and resides in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. He and his wife created the Adrián and Betsy González Foundation to support underserved youth in the areas of education, health, and athletics.

Real Estate

In May 2013, Adrian and his wife Betsy paid $5.1 million for an 8,000 square-foot home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood. They sold the home in June 2020 for $8.6 million. That's a $3.5 million profit in just seven years.

In 2019, they paid $10.5 million for a different Hancock Park home, which they still own today. They also own a $10 million mansion in La Jolla, California, which was acquired in the early 2010s.

In July 2020, they paid $4.4 million for a home in LA's Beverly Park neighborhood. For some reason, Adrian listed this home for sale just four months later for an optimistic $4.7 million.