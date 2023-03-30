Adrián Beltré Net Worth

What is Adrián Beltré's net worth?

Adrian Beltre is a retired professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic who has a net worth of $95 million. During his career, Adrian played third base for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. Beltre began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998 and joined the Seattle Mariners in 2005. He had a short stint with the Boston Red Sox in 2010 and soon after joined the Texas Rangers in 2011. Considered one of the greatest third basemen in the history of the sport, Beltré won five Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Career Earnings

Adrian retired in November 2018. During his career he earned $220 million in salary alone. That's enough to make him one of the highest-paid players in MLB history in terms of total career earnings. Adrian was one of the highest-paid baseball players in several seasons of his career. In the 2013 season, his salary made him one of the 10 highest-paid players in the league.

Here's a breakdown of Adrian Beltre's salary by year:

1998 (Dodgers): $200,000

1999 (Dodgers): $275,000

2000 (Dodgers): $1,000,000

2001 (Dodgers): $4,000,000

2002 (Dodgers): $6,000,000

2003 (Dodgers): $9,000,000

2004 (Dodgers): $5,000,000

2005 (Mariners): $11,000,000

2006 (Mariners): $12,000,000

2007 (Mariners): $12,000,000

2008 (Mariners): $13,000,000

2009 (Mariners): $12,000,000

2010 (Red Sox): $10,000,000

2011 (Rangers): $14,000,000

2012 (Rangers): $15,000,000

2013 (Rangers): $16,000,000

2014 (Rangers): $17,000,000

2015 (Rangers): $18,000,000

2016 (Rangers): $18,000,000

2017 (Rangers): $18,000,000

2018 (Rangers): $18,000,000

Total Career Earnings: $218,475,000

Early Life

Adrián Beltré was born on April 7, 1979 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. As a teenager, he was educated at Liceo Máximo Gómez High School. In 1994, while working out at the Los Angeles Dodgers facility Campo Las Palmas in the Dominican Republic, Beltré was spotted by scouts Pablo Peguero and Ralph Avila. Although he was only 15 at the time, his quick swing and throwing arm impressed the scouts, who subsequently had him signed to the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers

After playing in the minors for the Dodgers affiliate San Antonio Missions, Beltré made his major league debut in June of 1998. Just days later, he hit his first career home run in a game against the Texas Rangers. Beltré finished his first season with the Dodgers with seven homers and a .215 batting average. Although he performed adequately over the subsequent years, his breakthrough season came in 2004, his last season with the Dodgers. That season, Beltré led the MLB with 48 home runs and posted career highs in multiple categories, including batting average (.334) and RBIs (121). For his incredible season, Beltré won his first Silver Slugger Award.

Seattle Mariners

Prior to the 2005 season, Beltré signed with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent. His first season with the team was not the greatest, as he batted just .255 with 19 home runs. Beltré improved somewhat in 2006, posting a .276 batting average with 26 home runs; among his homers was the first-ever inside-the-park home run at Safeco Field. He capped off the year with a Fielding Bible Award. The 2007 season was another mixed bag for Beltré, as he led the AL in errors by a third baseman but ranked second in the league in assists. Despite his errors, he earned his first Gold Glove Award. In 2008, Beltré had a career highlight when he hit for the cycle. He declared free agency late the next year.

Boston Red Sox

In early 2010, Beltré signed a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. He went on to have a very strong single season with the team, finishing with a .321 batting average, 28 home runs, and a career-high 49 doubles. Beltré also earned his second Silver Slugger Award.

Texas Rangers

Beltré signed with the Texas Rangers in early 2011. His eight-year tenure with the team produced some of the best performances of his career. In his first season as a Ranger, he helped the team make it to the World Series; he also won his third Gold Glove Award and third Silver Slugger. The next season, Beltré hit for the cycle and finished with the highest slugging percentage in the MLB. Capping things off, he claimed his fourth Gold Glove. Beltré went on to have an excellent 2013 season, leading the AL in hits with 199. In 2014, he recorded his 2,500th career hit and won his fourth Silver Slugger.

Beltré hit for the cycle for the third time in his career in 2015; all three of his cycles were at the Rangers' home park. Finishing the season, he helped lead the team to the AL West title. Beltré led the Rangers to another AL West title the next year, and won his fifth and final Gold Glove. In 2017, he played in only 94 games due to leg problems, but managed to record his 3,000th career hit. Beltré announced his retirement in late 2018. He ended his MLB career as the all-time leader among third basemen in hits and RBIs, and the only third baseman ever with both 3,000 or more career hits and 400 or more home runs.

Personal Life and Charity

With his wife Sandra, Beltré has a son and two daughters. He is substantially involved in charitable work, having contributed to various programs and organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Beltré has supported the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, the I Love Baseball program, the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, and Esperanza International, among other causes.

Bradbury Mansion

In 2012, Adrian Beltre sold a 7-bedroom, 16,000 square-foot palatial mansion on four acres in the town of Bradbury, California. His selling price was $17.4 million. The buyer was In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder.