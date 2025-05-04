What is Ramon Dominguez's net worth?

Ramon Dominguez is a retired Venezuelan-born American jockey who has a net worth of $4 million. Ramon Dominguez is widely regarded as one of the most skilled and respected riders of his generation. Known for his patience, precision, and unwavering professionalism, Dominguez built a stellar 17-year career with nearly 5,000 wins and over $190 million in purse earnings. He dominated the New York racing circuit, was the nation's leading jockey by wins multiple times, and earned the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey three years in a row from 2010 to 2012.

Dominguez earned victories in some of the sport's most prestigious races, including the Breeders' Cup Turf, Breeders' Cup Juvenile, and more than 160 graded stakes. His calm, calculated riding style and deep connection with his horses made him a favorite among owners, trainers, and fans alike. Though his career was cut short due to injury, Dominguez left behind a legacy of consistent excellence and class both on and off the track.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Ramon Dominguez was born on November 24, 1976, in Caracas, Venezuela. He began riding show jumpers at age 16 before transitioning to Thoroughbred racing. He started his professional riding career in Venezuela in 1994, then moved to the United States in 1996. His first U.S. victory came at Hialeah Park in Florida. Dominguez quickly made a name for himself in the Mid-Atlantic region, dominating the Maryland and Delaware circuits and becoming the leading jockey by wins in 2001 and 2003.

Rise to Prominence

In 2009, Dominguez moved his tack to New York and rapidly ascended to the top of the competitive NYRA (New York Racing Association) circuit. He led all New York riders in wins from 2009 through 2012. His strategic race execution, paired with impeccable timing and balance, made him a go-to jockey for top trainers in high-stakes events.

Major Career Achievements

Career Wins: 4,985

Graded Stakes Victories: 160+

Breeders' Cup Wins:

2004 Breeders' Cup Turf (Better Talk Now)

2011 Breeders' Cup Juvenile (Hansen)

2012 Breeders' Cup Turf (Little Mike)

Eclipse Awards: Outstanding Jockey (2010, 2011, 2012)

George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award: 2012

Mike Venezia Memorial Award: 2013

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame: Inducted in 2016

Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Dominguez's mounts earned more than $191 million in purses. Jockeys typically receive 5% to 10% of a winning horse's earnings, which means his personal income from riding is estimated between $9.5 million and $19.1 million, excluding endorsements and appearance fees. In 2012, he set a single-season North American earnings record with over $25.6 million in purse winnings.

Riding Style and Legacy

Dominguez was known for his calm, methodical riding style and ability to deliver consistent results. His smooth handling and sharp race sense allowed him to win from any position, earning trust and admiration across the industry. He was respected not only for his success but also for his humility and sportsmanship, helping to raise the standard of professionalism in American racing.

Personal Life and Post-Retirement

In January 2013, Dominguez suffered a traumatic brain injury after a fall at Aqueduct Racetrack. The injury forced his retirement later that year. Since stepping away from racing, he has remained active in the sport through advocacy, mentorship, and safety initiatives. He lives in Saratoga Springs, New York, with his wife Sharon and their two sons, Alex and Matthew. An avid distance runner, Dominguez has continued his athletic pursuits by competing in 5Ks and community races. He remains a beloved ambassador for the sport of horse racing.