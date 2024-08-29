What is Rahul Dravid's Net Worth and Salary?

Rahul Dravid is an Indian former cricket player and coach who has a net worth of $40 million. Rahul Dravid is considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. During his career from 1996 to 2012, he scored 24,177 runs in international cricket and helped India win the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy. As head coach of the Indian national cricket team, Dravid won the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Early Life and Education

Rahul Dravid was born on January 11, 1973 in Indore, India to a Marathi-speaking Brahmin family. He was raised in Bangalore, where his father, Sharad, worked for a jam and preserves company, and his mother, Pushpa, was an architecture professor at the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering. Dravid has a younger brother named Vijay. As an adolescent, Dravid attended St. Joseph's Boys' High School. He went on to attend St. Joseph's College of Commerce, from which he earned a degree in commerce. Dravid subsequently enrolled in an MBA program at St. Joseph's College of Business Administration.

Start of Cricket Career

Dravid began playing cricket at the age of 12. He later represented the Karnataka cricket team at the under-15, under-17, and under-19 levels. While still attending college in 1991, Dravid made his Ranji Trophy debut. He subsequently had his first full season, and scored two centuries with 380 runs.

International Career

Dravid made his debut with the Indian national cricket team in October 1994 during the last two matches of the Wills World Series. However, he was unable to break into the playing eleven and was forced to return to the domestic circuit. Dravid finally made his international debut in April 1996 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in the Singer Cup. He was relatively undistinguished in his early playing years, but Dravid matured greatly as a batsman by the late 1990s. During this time, his ability to anchor innings, build partnerships, and convert starts into big scores became his hallmark. In 1999, Dravid recorded twin centuries against Australia in Adelaide, although India ultimately lost the series.

Dravid had his greatest period of play in the early 2000s, when he partnered with Sachin Tendulkar to form the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. His prowess in playing all formats of the game with equal proficiency made him a force to be reckoned with. Test cricket, however, remained Dravid's forte; his penchant for marathon innings, which often lasted days, earned him the nickname "The Wall." He reached the zenith of his career in 2002, when he helped lead India to the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy. Between the 2002 and 2006 series, Dravid was the second-highest scorer overall and top scorer for India across all formats, scoring 8,914 runs.

As captain of the Indian team, Dravid led his country to the final of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they were narrowly defeated by Australia. In the years after that, he maintained his prolific run-scoring form and scored crucial centuries against Pakistan and England. Dravid and the Indian cricket reached a turning point in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, when they suffered disappointment and reshuffled the ODI team. Meanwhile, Dravid remained a pillar of the Test team with crucial centuries against the West Indies and South Africa. In the final phase of his career, he took on more of a mentor role while remaining a pivotal part of the Test team. Dravid announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket in early 2012.

Records and Achievements

Dravid holds a number of records and unique achievements in cricket. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket history, and holds the record for the greatest number of balls faced by any Test cricket player, with 31,258. Additionally, he and Sachin Tendulkar have the highest-scoring partnership in Test cricket history, with 6,920 runs combined during their partnership batting for India. In 2018, Dravid became just the fifth Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Coaching Career

Dravid began his coaching career with the India under-19 and India A cricket teams from 2015 to 2021. As head coach, he led the under-19 team to victory in the 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Dravid went on to coach the senior India national cricket team from 2021 to 2024. Under his tutelage, the team came in second in both the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2023 ICC World Test Championship, and won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Personal Life

In 2003, Dravid married surgeon Vijeta Pendharkar. Together, they have two children named Samit and Anvay.

In recognition of his incredible cricket career, Dravid has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, two of the highest civilian awards in India.