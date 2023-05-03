What is Sergio Perez's Net Worth?

Sergio Perez is a Mexican racing driver who has a net worth of $50 million. Sergio Pérez, AKA "Checo," has earned his net worth racing for Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point, and in Formula One for Red Bull Racing.

Early Life

Sergio Michel "Checo" Perez Mendoza was born on January 26, 1990, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. His father Antonio raced cars before managing the career of Indycar and sportscar driver, Adrián Fernández. Sergio began karting at the age of six, and in his first year of competition, achieved four victories in the junior category. In 1997, he participated in the karting Youth Class in which he was the youngest driver but earned a win, five podium finishes, and a fourth-place finish in the championship. At 14 years of age, he moved up into single-seater cars, competing in the US-based Skip Barber National Championship with the backing of Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim's Escuderia Telmex.

Early Career

In 2005, Sergio Perez moved to Europe to compete in Formula BMW, spending four months living in a restaurant owned by his team boss. At the age of 17, he relocated to Oxford for the beginning of a two-year campaign in British Formula 3. Perez won the National Class (for older chassis) in 2007 and finished fourth in the International Class in 2008, graduating to the Formula 1 feeder series GP2 via the GP2 Asia Series; he claimed a lights-to-flag victory in his very first race in Bahrain. In only his second year in GP2, Sergio won races at Monaco, Silverstone, Hockenheim, Spa-Francorchamps and Abu Dhabi, ultimately finishing runner-up to Pastor Maldonado.

Formula One

Both drivers then graduated to Formula 1, and in doing so Sergio became the first Mexican to compete in the World Championship since Héctor Rebaque in 1981. Perez's F1 debut in 2011 yielded a points finish for the Sauber team, and he rapidly established a reputation as a fierce competitor, even challenging Fernando Alonso's Ferrari for the lead in the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2012 and running at the front at Monza.

"The Mexican Wunderkind" joined McLaren in 2013, but he did not earn a single podium finish. The team then decided to replace Sergio with Kevin Magnussen. In 2014, Force India signed Perez to a $16.5 million contract. He remained with the team until they went into administration in 2018 and reformed as the Racing Point team for 2019. Racing Point then signed Sergio to a three-year extension in 2019. But in 2020, Racing Point announced Perez would leave the team at the end of the season with Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 world champion, replacing him.

Perez won his first Formula One Grand Prix at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix breaking the record for the number of starts before a race win at 190. In 2022, he earned his first Formula One pole position at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix breaking the record for most races before a first pole position at 215.

In 2021, Sergio Perez signed with Red Bull Racing. And shortly after his win in Monaco in May, it was announced Perez would stay with the team throughout the 2024 season.

Perez's helmet design is based on a Mexican flag and it changes every season.