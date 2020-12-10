Romain Grosjean net worth and salary: Romain Grosjean is a French Swiss racing driver who has a net worth of $16 million. He is best known for being an F1 driver who survived a devastating crash in 2020.

Romain Grosjean was born in Geneva, Switzerland in April 1986. He competed on the Formula Lista Junior 1.6 series in 2003. Grosjean competed in the French Formula Renault series from 2004 to 2005 and also the Formula Renault Eurocup during that time. He competed in the Formula 3 Euro Series from 2006 to 2007. Romain Grosjean competed in the GP2 Series from 2008 to 2011 and the GP2 Asia Series in 2008 and 2011. In 2010 he competed in the FIA GT1 World Championship series and the Auto GP series. He made his Formula One World Championship debut in 2009. Romain Grosjean was the 2007 Formula 3 Euro Series drivers champion. In 2020 at the Bahrain Grand Prix his car separated into two and caught fire but he only sustained minor burns.