What is Robert Hight's net worth and salary?

Robert Hight is an American NHRA drag racer who has a net worth of $3 million. Robert Hight is a three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion and one of the most accomplished drivers in drag racing history. Over nearly two decades with John Force Racing (JFR), he amassed 65 career wins and 102 final-round appearances, ranking him among the top Funny Car drivers of all time. Known for his consistency, technical skill, and leadership, Hight also served as president of JFR, helping guide the team to multiple championships. His career is marked by record-setting performances, including the fastest Funny Car speed ever recorded at 339.87 mph. In 2024, Hight stepped away from racing and his executive role, concluding a storied chapter in NHRA history.

Early Life and Entry into Racing

Robert Hight was born on August 20, 1969, in Alturas, California. He developed an early passion for motorsports and became involved in drag racing not as a driver but initially as a crew member. He joined John Force Racing in 1995 as a clutch specialist, playing a key role in the team's dominant years through the late 1990s and early 2000s. His mechanical expertise, work ethic, and deep understanding of Funny Car performance eventually earned him the opportunity to step into the driver's seat. Hight earned his Funny Car license in 2004 and made his competitive debut in 2005, finishing fifth in points and winning NHRA Rookie of the Year.

NHRA Career Highlights

Hight's career behind the wheel quickly took off. In 2009, just four years into his driving career, he won his first NHRA Funny Car world championship. That victory marked the 15th title for John Force Racing and established Hight as more than just a promising upstart. He added two more championships in 2017 and 2019, each time reinforcing his reputation as a dominant force in the sport.

In 2017, Hight made history by setting both ends of the national record—posting a 3.793-second elapsed time and a top speed of 339.87 mph, the fastest ever recorded in a Funny Car. His technical consistency and competitive mindset led to numerous event wins, and he routinely qualified near the top of the field. Over the course of his career, Hight compiled 65 wins in over 100 final-round appearances and remained a perennial top-10 finisher in season points.

Leadership and Role at John Force Racing

In addition to his racing achievements, Hight served as the president of John Force Racing, helping to oversee the business and operational side of one of the most successful teams in NHRA history. His dual role as driver and executive was rare in professional motorsports and reflected the trust placed in him by John Force. Hight played a key role in guiding the careers of other JFR drivers, including John's daughters, Brittany and Courtney Force.

Personal Life

Robert was previously married to Adria Hight, John Force's eldest daughter from his first marriage. Courtney, Brittany, and Ashley are Adria's half sisters. He is now married to a woman named Leslie.