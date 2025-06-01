Last Updated: June 2, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesRace Car Drivers
Net Worth:
$3 Million
Birthdate:
Aug 20, 1969 (55 years old)
Nationality:
American
  1. What Is Robert Hight's Net Worth And Salary?
  2. Early Life And Entry Into Racing
  3. NHRA Career Highlights
  4. Leadership And Role At John Force Racing
  5. Personal Life

What is Robert Hight's net worth and salary?

Robert Hight is an American NHRA drag racer who has a net worth of $3 million. Robert Hight is a three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion and one of the most accomplished drivers in drag racing history. Over nearly two decades with John Force Racing (JFR), he amassed 65 career wins and 102 final-round appearances, ranking him among the top Funny Car drivers of all time. Known for his consistency, technical skill, and leadership, Hight also served as president of JFR, helping guide the team to multiple championships. His career is marked by record-setting performances, including the fastest Funny Car speed ever recorded at 339.87 mph. In 2024, Hight stepped away from racing and his executive role, concluding a storied chapter in NHRA history.

Early Life and Entry into Racing

Robert Hight was born on August 20, 1969, in Alturas, California. He developed an early passion for motorsports and became involved in drag racing not as a driver but initially as a crew member. He joined John Force Racing in 1995 as a clutch specialist, playing a key role in the team's dominant years through the late 1990s and early 2000s. His mechanical expertise, work ethic, and deep understanding of Funny Car performance eventually earned him the opportunity to step into the driver's seat. Hight earned his Funny Car license in 2004 and made his competitive debut in 2005, finishing fifth in points and winning NHRA Rookie of the Year.

NHRA Career Highlights

Hight's career behind the wheel quickly took off. In 2009, just four years into his driving career, he won his first NHRA Funny Car world championship. That victory marked the 15th title for John Force Racing and established Hight as more than just a promising upstart. He added two more championships in 2017 and 2019, each time reinforcing his reputation as a dominant force in the sport.

In 2017, Hight made history by setting both ends of the national record—posting a 3.793-second elapsed time and a top speed of 339.87 mph, the fastest ever recorded in a Funny Car. His technical consistency and competitive mindset led to numerous event wins, and he routinely qualified near the top of the field. Over the course of his career, Hight compiled 65 wins in over 100 final-round appearances and remained a perennial top-10 finisher in season points.

Getty

Leadership and Role at John Force Racing

In addition to his racing achievements, Hight served as the president of John Force Racing, helping to oversee the business and operational side of one of the most successful teams in NHRA history. His dual role as driver and executive was rare in professional motorsports and reflected the trust placed in him by John Force. Hight played a key role in guiding the careers of other JFR drivers, including John's daughters, Brittany and Courtney Force.

Personal Life

Robert was previously married to Adria Hight, John Force's eldest daughter from his first marriage. Courtney, Brittany, and Ashley are Adria's half sisters. He is now married to a woman named Leslie.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Brittany Force Net Worth
    Brittany
    Force
  2. Ashley Force Hood Net Worth
    Ashley
    Force Hood
  3. John Force Net Worth
    John
    Force
  4. Larry Dixon Net Worth
    Larry
    Dixon
  5. Courtney Force Net Worth
    Courtney
    Force
  6. Salman Rushdie Net Worth
    Salman
    Rushdie
  7. Scott Boras Net Worth
    Scott
    Boras
  8. Alfred Hitchcock Net Worth
    Alfred
    Hitchcock
  9. Huey Lewis Net Worth
    Huey
    Lewis
  10. Magnus Carlsen Net Worth
    Magnus
    Carlsen
  11. Nick Nolte Net Worth
    Nick
    Nolte
  12. Greta Thunberg Net Worth
    Greta
    Thunberg
  13. Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth
    Hailee
    Steinfeld
  14. Lorrie Morgan Net Worth
    Lorrie
    Morgan
  15. Warren Beatty Net Worth
    Warren
    Beatty
  16. James Brown Net Worth
    James
    Brown