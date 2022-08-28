Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Net Worth:

What is Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.'s Net Worth?

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. is an American NASCAR driver who has a net worth of $30 million and a salary of $3 million. He is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who races the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing and part-time driver of the No. 48 for Big Machine Racing. His endorsements over the years have included Kroger, Cheerios, Kleenex, Gillette, Scott, Slim Jim, NOS, and Tide.

Early Life

Richard Lynn Stenhouse Jr. was born on October 2, 1987, in Memphis, Tennessee. Ricky grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and began kart racing at the age of six and never looked back. He became the first Mississippi driver to attempt a full-time schedule since Lake Speed in 1997. By the time he moved into sprint car racing in 2003, he had 47 wins and 90 podium finishes to his name.

Road To NASCAR

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. joined the USAC sprint car series in 2004. But it was in 2008 that he began his major-league stock car racing career in the ARCA Racing Series with Roush Fenway Racing. In only his sixth stock car race, he won his first ARCA RE/MAX Series event at the Drive Smart! Buckle Up Kentucky 150. He began racing in the Nationwide Series circuit in 2009 before making his Sprint Cup debut in 2011. Over his NASCAR career, Ricky has racked up eight wins, 63 Top Tens, and eight poles in the Xfinity Series and two wins, 45 Top Tens, and three poles in the Cup series.

Achievements

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. won the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Driver Poll and Dirt Winged Sprint Car Rookie of the Year in 2003. In 2006, he won the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Driver Poll Wild Card in the 360 and 410 winged sprint car divisions. He claimed the 2010 NASCAR Nationwide Series Rookie of the Year award and 2013 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year. He was the 2011 U.S. Cellular 250 winner. And to go along with his 2011 and 2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series championships, Ricky won the 2017 GEICO 500 and 2017 Coke Zero 400. In 2020, he took the Daytona 500 pole position.

Real Estate

In 2013, Ricky bought a 140-acre estate in Mooresville, North Carolina. The property's primary mansion is just under 10,000 square-feet. In July 2022, Ricky offered the property for sale for $15.995 million. The equestrian property has a putting green, lake, resort-style pool with cabanas, 18 European-style horse stalls, covered riding arena and more. Here is a video tour:

Personal Life

Ricky is a devout Baptist and a big fan of country music. As an Ole Miss Rebels football fan, he led the team onto the field before the annual Egg Bowl game against in-state rival Mississippi State in 2014. He had been romantically linked to fellow NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2012 to 2017 but announced his engagement to Madyson Goodfleisch in November of 2021.