Oscar Piastri net worth

What Is Oscar Piastri's Net Worth and Salary?

Oscar Piastri is an Australian racing driver who has a net worth of $2 million. Oscar Piastri competes for the British motor racing team McLaren Racing Limited in Formula One. Oscar won the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, followed by the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2020 and the Formula 2 Championship in 2021. Piastri previously competed for R-ace GP and Prema Racing. Oscar won the GP2/Formula 2 Championship during his rookie season, something only five drivers before him had achieved. In March 2023, Piastri was named a global ambassador for Dubber, a "global platform that is driving revolutionary change in the communications industry."

Salary and Contracts

Under his latest contract signed with McLaren in 2022, Oscar earns a relatively paltry $775,000 in base salary per year. By comparison, his teammate Lando Norris earned approximately $30 million in the same period from McLaren.

Early Life

Oscar Piastri was born Oscar Jack Piastri on April 6, 2001, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. His parents came to Australia from Italy. Oscar raced remote control cars as a child, and by the time he turned 9, he had won the second class world championship. After meeting someone who owned a go-kart, Piastri soon got one of his own. His karting career began in 2011, and in 2014, he competed in several races and championships in Australia as a professional. In 2015, Oscar started competing in European championships with Ricky Flynn Motorsport. The following year, Piastri moved to the U.K., and he finished in sixth place at the 2016 World Championship. Oscar attended Haileybury College in Melbourne, Australia, before transferring to Haileybury's campus in Hertford, U.K. in 2016.

Career

Piastri signed a sponsorship deal with his father's company, HP Tuners, in early 2016, and later that year, he competed in the Formula 4 UAE Championship, finishing in sixth place. In 2017, he competed on the TRS Arden Junior Racing Team in the British F4 championship and was the runner-up. Oscar finished ninth in the 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup, and he won the championship with R-ace GP in 2019. Piastri won the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship and the 2021 Formula 2 Championship with Prema Racing, and he became the first driver to win three consecutive Formula One feeder series' championships. In January 2020, he joined the Renault Sport Academy (which later became known as Alpine Academy) and stayed with the academy in 2021. Oscar was named the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 Team after winning the Formula 2 Championship, and he was allowed to serve as a reserve driver for McLaren as well.

In August 2022, Alpine announced that Piastri would be replacing Fernando Alonso in 2023, but Oscar wrote on Twitter that he hadn't signed a contract with Alpine and wouldn't be driving for them. The team's principal owner, Otmar Szafnauer, threatened to take Piastri to court, but an August 2022 FIA Contract Recognition Board hearing ruled against Alpine. Oscar began racing for McLaren in 2023, and he finished eighth in the Australian Grand Prix, 11th in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and 19th in the Miami Grand Prix. Piastri had a Formula One career best at the 2023 British Grand Prix, finishing in fourth place.

Personal Life

According to Oscar's official website, his hobbies are wakeboarding, cricket, and basketball. He enjoys bingeing shows on Netflix and stated, "I'm all or nothing though so if I get watching something, I will be there for hours until I've watched the whole series."

Awards

For the 2020–21 season, Piastri was named "Autosport" Rookie of the Year. In 2021, he won the Anthoine Hubert Award and was named FIA Rookie of the Year.