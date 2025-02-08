What is Malcolm Stewart's net worth?

Malcolm Stewart is an American professional supercross lites racer who has a net worth of $5 million.

Malcolm Stewart is a prominent American professional motocross and supercross racer, celebrated for his remarkable achievements and dynamic presence in the sport. He gained significant recognition by clinching the 2016 AMA Supercross 250cc East Championship and has since been a formidable competitor in the 450cc class. Known for his engaging personality and racing prowess, Stewart continues to captivate fans and leave a lasting impact on the motocross community. His combination of skill, determination, and charisma has made him one of the most popular riders in the sport.

Early Life and Background

Born on October 27, 1992, in Haines City, Florida, Malcolm Jamar Stewart is the younger brother of James "Bubba" Stewart, one of the most influential motocross racers of all time. Growing up in a family deeply involved in the sport, Malcolm was immersed in motocross culture from an early age. Despite the prominence of his older brother, Malcolm carved his own path, showcasing his unique talents and passion for racing. As a child, he also developed a love for fishing, and at one point, even considered pursuing a career as a professional bass fisherman. However, motocross ultimately became his primary focus, and he committed himself to developing his skills on the track.

Professional Career

Malcolm made his professional debut on February 12, 2011, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, competing in the 250cc Lites Eastern Division. Over the next several seasons, he raced for various teams, gradually establishing himself as a competitive rider in the 250cc class. His breakout moment came in 2016, when he won the AMA Supercross 250cc East Championship, securing two race victories and six podium finishes throughout the season.

Following his championship win, Stewart transitioned to the 450cc class, facing initial challenges securing a full-time ride. He competed in select events as a privateer before earning opportunities with Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda and later Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. His consistent performances in 2022—which included three podium finishes and several top-five results—earned him a third-place overall finish in the Supercross championship standings, marking his best season to date in the 450cc division.

Stewart has continued to establish himself as a podium contender and a fan favorite, consistently delivering strong performances against the best riders in the world. His speed, aggressive riding style, and ability to adapt to challenging track conditions make him one of the most exciting riders to watch.

Career Earnings

Malcolm Stewart has earned millions of dollars throughout his motocross and supercross career, accumulating wealth through race winnings, factory contracts, and sponsorships. His 2016 championship victory and consistent success in the 450cc class have secured him lucrative deals with major teams, including Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Aside from race winnings, Stewart has benefited from endorsement deals with top motocross brands, including Seven MX (his brother James Stewart's brand), Red Bull, Thor MX, Oakley, and Husqvarna. These partnerships have significantly contributed to his overall income, making him one of the more financially successful riders in the sport. His personality and fan appeal have also led to merchandise sales and personal brand growth, further adding to his earnings.

While exact figures are not publicly disclosed, it is estimated that Malcolm Stewart's career earnings exceed $5 million, factoring in race purses, bonuses, sponsorships, and team salaries. With his continued presence in the sport and growing popularity, his financial success is expected to rise in the coming years.

Racing Style and Personality

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 185 pounds, Stewart is one of the taller and more powerful riders in the sport. His size, combined with his smooth but aggressive riding style, makes him highly effective on challenging tracks.

Affectionately known as "Mookie", Stewart has endeared himself to fans with his charismatic personality, sense of humor, and laid-back attitude. He often interacts with fans at races and through social media, making him one of the most relatable and well-liked riders in the paddock. His confidence on and off the track has helped him build a loyal fan base that continues to grow.

Recent Developments

Stewart remains a key figure in Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, consistently competing at the highest levels of Supercross and Motocross. He continues to improve each season, with eyes set on winning his first 450cc championship.

Despite suffering some injuries in recent seasons, Stewart has shown resilience and determination to return stronger each time. His performances indicate that he is a legitimate title contender, and his best years in the sport may still be ahead of him.