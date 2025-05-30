What is Liam Lawson's Net Worth?

Liam Lawson is a New Zealand racing driver who has a net worth of $2 million. Liam Lawson competes in Formula One for Racing Bulls. He raced in a number of other series before joining Formula One in 2022, and won the Toyota Racing Series with M2 in 2019. Lawson has several runner-up finishes, including in the 2017 Australian F4 Championship, the 2019 Euroformula Open Championship, and the 2023 Japanese Super Formula Championship.

Early Life

Liam Lawson was born on February 11, 2002 in Hastings, New Zealand and was raised in Pukekohe. He was passionate about racing from an early age, and his parents sold their house to fund his career.

Karting

Lawson began karting when he was six years old, racing in various championships across New Zealand. He won his first championship in 2012, followed by three more in 2014. Lawson continued karting even after beginning his professional racing career, and won further championships in 2021 and 2023.

Junior Racing Career, 2015-2018

In 2015, Lawson debuted in the Formula First Manfeild Winter Series with Sabre Motorsport, and finished second overall. After that, he raced with Sabre in the NZ Formula First Championship, coming in sixth overall. Lawson went on to have his breakout season in 2016-17, when he joined the NZ Formula Ford Championship and handily won the series. In the process, he became the youngest champion in the series' history. Lawson subsequently moved up to the Australia F4 Championship, racing with BRM. With five wins, he finished second overall in his rookie season. Lawson claimed another runner-up finish in 2018 in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship, racing for Van Amersfoort.

2019 Toyota Racing Series and Euroformula Open

In early 2019, Lawson competed in the Toyota Racing Series with M2. With five wins and 356 points, he secured the championship. Later in the year, Lawson took a runner-up finish in the Euroformula Open Championship.

Formula 3

Lawson made his Formula 3 debut in the season finale of the 2018 F3 Asian Championship, racing with Pinnacle. Dominating the weekend by taking every win, he finished eighth overall in the series. The next year, Lawson joined MP Motorsport for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 Championship. With two podiums and 41 points, he finished 11th overall. Lawson switched to Hitech Grand Prix for the 2020 season, and came in fifth place in the championship with 143 points.

Formula 2

Lawson moved up to Formula 2 in 2021, remaining with Hitech Grand Prix. His maiden campaign saw him claim one win and three podiums, finishing ninth overall with 103 points. For the 2022 season, Lawson joined Carlin. He went on to show major improvements that season, taking four victories and six podiums with 149 points for a third-place finish in the championship.

Formula One

Lawson joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2019 and had his first experience in an F1 car at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. In 2022, he made his free practice debut for AlphaTauri at the Belgian Grand Prix. Lawson subsequently appeared for the team at the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix. In 2023, he continued serving as a reserve driver for both AlphaTauri and Red Bull, and made his Formula One debut at that year's Dutch Grand Prix for the former team. Lawson ended up finishing in 13th place in the challenging race. He went on to race for AlphaTauri in the Italian Grand Prix, coming in 11th. At the Singapore Grand Prix, he came in ninth. Lawson finished his maiden Formula One season in 20th place overall. He had a rougher go at it in 2024, collecting just four points across six Grand Prix and finishing the season in 21st place. In 2025, Lawson was promoted to Red Bull as a full-time driver, replacing Sergio Pérez. However, he was soon demoted and moved back to Racing Bulls to partner with Isack Hadjar.

Other Championships

Lawson has raced in some other championships over the years, including the 2021 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, where he came in second place overall. In 2023, he competed in the Japanese Super Formula Championship with the reigning champion team, Mugen. Lawson claimed three wins to finish with 106.5 points and another runner-up position in the standings.