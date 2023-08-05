What Is Lando Norris' Net Worth and Salary?

Lando Norris is a British-Belgian racing driving who has a net worth of $30 million. Lando Norris competes for the British motor racing team McLaren Racing Limited in Formula One. In 2015, Norris won the MSA Formula championship, and the following year, he won the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, and Toyota Racing Series. In 2017, Lando joined the McLaren Young Driver Programme and won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, resulting in a promotion to the Formula 2 Carlin team. In 2018, he became a McLaren driver, and two years later, he achieved his first Formula One podium at the Austrian Grand Prix. In 2020, Norris founded the "esports and content creation team" Quadrant, and he launched the LN Racing Kart brand in 2021.

McLaren Contract and Salary

Ahead of the 2022 season Lando signed a 4-year $100 million contract with McLaren. The contract guarantees him a base salary of $25 million per year, before any potential wins or bonuses. It's an extraordinary contract. By comparison, right around the same time of his signing, Oscar Piastri signed a contract with McLaren that pays him just $775,000 per year.

Prior to signing with McLaren, Lando had earned around $18 million in his career.

Early Life

Lando Norris was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, United Kingdom. Lando's father, Adam, a retired pensions manager, is one of the wealthiest people in Bristol, and as of 2018, he was the 501st-richest person in England. Norris' mother, Cisca, is from Belgium. Lando holds dual citizenship between England and Belgium, and he has two younger sisters, Cisca and Flo, and an older brother named Oliver who competed in karting until 2014. As a child, Norris tried horse riding, motorcycle riding, and quad biking, and when he was 7 years old, his father took him to the British Karting Championships, sparking Lando's interest in the sport. Norris attended Somerset's Millfield School, and though he left before taking his GCSEs, he studied math and physics with a full-time tutor. His family moved to Glastonbury so Lando could pursue a racing career, and he lived near the McLaren headquarters before moving to Monaco in 2022.

Career

Norris' karting career began at the age of 7, and when he competed in his first national event, he claimed pole position. He competed in KF-Junior karting in 2013 and won the CIK FIA European Championship, WSK Euro Series, and International Super Cup. Lando won the 2014 CIK-FIA KF World Championship, becoming the youngest karting world champion. His car racing debut took place at the 2014 Ginetta Junior Championship, and he finished in third place and received the Rookie Cup. After signing with Carlin Motorsport, Norris won the 2015 MSA Formula Championship, and in 2016, he won the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 NEC with Josef Kaufmann Racing and the Toyota Racing Series with M2 Competition. With Carlin, Lando won the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European Championship and came in second at the 2017 Macau Grand Prix and 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

In February 2017, Norris signed with McLaren Racing Limited as a junior driver, and he officially became a McLaren test and reserve driver at the end of the year. As a member of the McLaren F1 Team, Lando finished in the top 10 in 11 races in 2019 and finished in 11th place in the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship. In 2020, he finished third in the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, fourth in the Italian Grand Prix and Bahrain Grand Prix, fifth in the Styrian Grand Prix, British Grand Prix, and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and ninth in the FIA Formula One World Championship. In 2021, Norris finished in sixth place in the FIA Formula One World Championship after placing in the top five in 10 races that year. In 2022, he finished third in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, fourth in the Singapore Grand Prix, and seventh in the FIA Formula One World Championship. In July 2023, Lando was runner-up in the British Grand Prix. Norris also competed in the 2018 24 Hours of Daytona (part of the IMSA SportsCar Championship) with United Autosports, and his team finished in 13th place in their class. He competed in the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual as well, racing for Team Redline in the LMP2 class. His team finished 25th due to his teammate Max Verstappen having technical problems and crashing.

Personal Life

Lando dated model Luisinha Oliveira from August 2021 to September 2022. He has said that he and Oliveira received death threats and abuse from internet trolls, telling "The Sun" in 2022, "Whether it's about my personal life, me and my girlfriend, especially the amount of hate pages dedicated to Luisinha now. It is pretty horrific." Norris added, "What I find the funniest in a way is people are actually spending their one life on Earth just sat behind a computer trying to ruin and bully someone. When people are creating fake pages and fake chats, and fake WhatsApp messages, then I am like, 'You're actually spending your life doing that?' They're wasting their life." In July 2021, Lando was mugged outside Wembley Stadium after attending the Euro final. The two muggers stole Norris' £40,000 watch.

In March 2020, Lando raised $12,000 for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund after promising to shave his head if his fans donated at least $10,000. During a 2021 interview on ITV's "This Morning," Norris spoke about dealing with depression as a Formula One rookie. He stated, "What's the outcome of all of this? Am I going to be in Formula One next year, if I'm not? What am I going to do because I'm not really good at many other things in life? So, just all of that, and then just feeling depressed a lot of the time that if I have a bad weekend, I just think I'm not good enough and things like that." Lando said that talking to his friends and McLaren helped him, as did working with the mental health organization Mind.

Awards

At the "Autosport" Awards, Norris was named British Club Driver of the Year in 2016, National Driver of the Year in 2017, and British Competition Driver of the Year in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He also won the McLaren "Autosport" BRDC Award in 2016.