What is Kyle Larson's Net Worth?

Kyle Larson is an American professional stock car racing driver who has a net worth of $12 million. Kyle Larson has competed in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Early Life

Kyle Miyata Larson was born on July 31, 1992, in Elk Grove, California. Kyle attended his very first race just a week after birth with his parents, and he started racing at the age of seven. He began by racing outlaw karts and open-wheel cars before moving on to sprint cars. He became one of the youngest drivers ever to compete when he won his first sprint car race at Placerville Speedway.

Racing Career

Kyle Larson competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series in which he drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. He also drives the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro for the same team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series part time.

In 2011, Larson was named the USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year, and in 2012 the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Rookie of the Year. He was also the Nationwide Series Rookie of the Year in 2013 and the Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2014. Kyle Larson has won events including the 2011 Belleville Midget Nationals Championship, the 2012, 2016, and 2019 Turkey Night Grand Prix, the 2013 UNOH Battle at the Beach All-American, the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 2016 Spring Showdown, and the 2016 Aspen Dental Eldora Dirt Derby.

Some of his more recent achievements include becoming the 2020 Indiana Midget Week winner, the 2020 Pennsylvania Speedweek winner, the 2020 Hoosier Hundred Winner, the 2020 and 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals winner, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, and pole winner of the 2022 Daytona 500. Larson was named the Best Driver at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Career Earnings

Between June of 2018 and June of 2019, Kyle earned $9 million. The vast majority of those earnings came from salary and winnings. That was enough to make him one the 10 highest-paid NASCAR drivers in the world. But he would lose sponsors after a racist remark the next year. In 2021, Larson earned $8 million with Hendrick Motorsports.

Over his racing career, Kyle Larson has earned $26 million in salary and winnings.

Racist Remark

In April of 2020 during a Twitch livestream, Kyle used the "n-word" when he thought no one could hear his microphone. Within 24 hours he was fired by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing. He was also dropped by sponsors like McDonald's and Credit One Bank.

Personal Life

Kyle Larson married his wife, Katelyn Sweet—the sister of World Of Outlaw sprint driver and NASCAR driver Brad Sweet—in September of 2018. The couple has two sons, Owen Miyata and Cooper Donald, and a daughter, Audrey Layne, together.

Kyle's mother is a Japanese American and her parents spent time in a Japanese internment camp.

Larson made a cameo in 2017's "Logan Lucky" in which he played the role of a limo driver.