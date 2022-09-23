Kyle Busch Net Worth:

What is Kyle Busch's Net Worth?

Kyle Busch is an American stock car racing driver and team owner who has a net worth of $80 million. Kyle Busch has earned his net worth through his racing career and ownership of his own team, Kyle Busch Motorsports. He is the younger brother of Kurt Busch. In a typical peak year Kyle makes $15 – $20 million, primarily from endorsements.

Early Life

Kyle Thomas Busch was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 1985. He got his first driving lesson at just 6 years old. He worked in his family's garage with his father and brother and became crew chief for his brother by the time he was 10 years old. His driving career started just after his 13th birthday, and he won more than 65 races in legends car racing.

Racing Career

Kyle Busch started with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at 16. His older brother, Kurt, won the 2004 Sprint Cup Series. Kyle drove the #18 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, as well as the #54 Toyota Camry in the Nationwide Series under Joe Gibbs Racing. He started Kyle Busch Motorsports, a company that has multiple tracks in the Camping World Truck Series. Kyle Busch set several records for NASCAR, including becoming the first driver ever in the NASCAR Cup Series to win on every track and first driver to complete a Triple Threat in one weekend.

On September 13, 2022, Kyle announced that he signed a multi-year contract with Richard Childress Racing after news came down that M&M/Mars was leaving Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing as a primary sponsor. According to reports, it's said that Richard Childress Racing is looking at a minimum of $15 million annually in sponsorships to break even between the cost to run the car and pay Busch's salary.

Career Earnings

During his career Kyle Busch has earned roughly $100 million from racing prizes. He has earned nearly as much through endorsements. For example, between June 2018 and June 2019, Kyle earned $16 million. That was enough to make him the second highest-paid driver in NASCAR for the period. The vast majority of those earnings, roughly $14 million, came from salaries/winnings on the track.

Speeding

Busch was cited for reckless driving in North Carolina in 2011, driving 128 mph in a 45 mph zone. He later issued a public apology and said he got carried away while test driving a car. In August of 2011, he was fined $1,000 and had his license suspended for 45 days after pleading guilty to speeding. Kyle also had to serve 30 hours of community service and was placed on unsupervised probation for a year. And again in April of 2014, he was caught driving 60 mph in a 45 mph speed-limit zone.

Philanthropy

Busch founded the Kyle Busch Foundation in 2006 after visiting the St. John's Home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, helping to provide for less fortunate children throughout the country. And in 2008, he announced the "Kyle's Miles" program with Pedigree to help shelter dogs and rescue organizations. After Kyle's first Cup Series win in California during the 2005 season, he decided to donate his winning shares to American Red Cross to help those in need following Hurricane Katrina.

Personal Life

Kyle Busch married Samantha Sarcinella on December 31, 2010, on an hour-long special on Style Network. The couple has a son, Brexton Locke, and a daughter, Lennix Key, together. Kyle also goes by the nicknames "Shrub," as the younger brother of Kurt Busch, and "Rowdy," after Rowdy Burns from "Days of Thunder."