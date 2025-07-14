What Is Kimi Antonelli's Net Worth?

Kimi Antonelli is an Italian racing driver who has a net worth of $5 million. Kimi Antonelli competes for Mercedes in Formula One, and his father is sportscar racing driver Marco Antonelli. Kimi had a successful karting career, winning the direct-drive Karting European Championship two consecutive years. He then graduated to junior formula racing and won his first title with Prema at the 2022 Italian F4 Championship. Antonelli also won the ADAC Formula 4 and 2023 Formula Regional European with Prema, followed by the 2023 Formula Regional Middle East with Mumbai Falcons. He represented Team Italy at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games, winning a gold medal. In 2024, he began competing in FIA Formula 2 and won two races as a rookie. Kimi signed with the Mercedes Junior Team in 2018, and in August 2024, it was announced that he would be replacing Lewis Hamilton on the Mercedes Formula One team. Antonelli became the third-youngest Formula One driver (age 18) to compete at the Australian Grand Prix.

Early Life

Kimi Antonelli was born Andrea Kimi Antonelli on August 25, 2006, in Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. His father is sportscar racing driver Marco Antonelli, who owns the AKM Motorsport racing team and founded Antonelli Motorsport in the early '90s. Kimi's mother, Veronica, used to work for Poste Italiane and helps Marco run AKM Motorsport. Antonelli has a younger sister, Maggie, and he studied marketing and international relations at ITCS Gaetano Salvemini in Casalecchio di Reno. He learned English during race weekends. Antonelli's father originally wanted him to play association football, but Kimi showed more passion for motorsport than football, so Marco entered him into karting.

Junior Racing Career

At the age of seven, Antonelli began kart racing, and he won several championships. In 2014, he attended an Automobile Club d'Italia summer camp and was scouted by Giovanni Minardi. After signing with Minardi Management, Kimi won his first title in the 60 cc class at the 2015 Trofeo Easykart Italia. Next, he won the 2015 Easykart International Grand Final. At the age of nine, Antonelli finished in 31st place in 60 Mini at the 2015 WSK Final Cup. He finished in the top three at the 2016 Trofeo delle Industrie, 2016 Italian Cup, and 2017 WSK Super Master Series, and he came in first place in the third round of the 2017 Italian Karting Championship. In 2018, Kimi signed with the Mercedes Junior Team and subsequently won the South Garda Winter Cup, WSK Champions Cup, and ROK Cup International Final (Mini class) and was the runner-up at the Italian Championship. In 2019, he progressed to OK-Junior, the premier direct-drive karting category for individuals under the age of 15, and with Rosberg Racing Academy, he won the WSK Super Master Series, South Garda Winter Cup, WSK Open Cup, WSK Euro Series, and WSK Final Cup. That year Antonelli was runner-up at the Karting European Championship and finished fifth at the Karting World Championship. In 2020, 13-year-old Kimi moved up to the senior direct-drive OK class. At the age of 14, he won the European Championship, Italian Championship, and WSK Euro Series with Kart Republic. In 2020, CIK-FIA named Antonelli FIA Karting Rookie of the Year. For the 2021 season, he moved to the KZ gearbox class and won the European Championship. Kimi was runner -up at the 2021 WSK Super Master Series and WSK Champions Cup.

Professional Racing Career

At the age of 15, Antonelli made his junior formula racing debut with Prema at the 2021 Italian F4 Championship, finishing in tenth place overall. He came in third at the 2021 Formula 4 UAE Championship – Trophy Round. Kimi stayed with Prema in Italian F4 in 2022, and the Automobile Club d'Italia signed him as a member of ACI Team Italia. He won that year's Italian F4 Championship and ADAC Formula 4 Championship for Prema and the FIA Motorsport Games Formula 4 Cup for Team Italy. By the time he moved up to Formula Three, Antonelli had become the second-most successful driver in Formula Four history. As a Formula Three driver, he won the Formula Regional Middle East Championship for Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited and the Formula Regional European Championship for Prema in 2023. That year Formula Scout ranked Kimi as the best junior formula driver. In 2024, he progressed to FIA Formula 2 with Prema and finished in sixth place at the FIA Formula 2 Championship. In August 2024, it was announced that Antonelli would be joining the Mercedes Formula One team. He made his Formula One debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and he set two Formula One records at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix at the age of 18 years, 225 days: youngest driver to lead a lap and youngest driver to set a fastest lap.

Personal Life

In October 2023, Kimi began a relationship with Eliška Bábíčková, a Czech kart racer. Bábíčková won the OK class of the 2023 Italian Karting Championship. Antonelli passed his driving test just six weeks before he made his Formula One debut, and he continued to study online for his maturità during half of his rookie season. That year he received a GT 63 S by Mercedes-AMG as a gift, but he couldn't drive it in Italy for three years because the car's power-to-weight ratio exceeded the country's limits for new drivers.

Awards and Honors

In 2020, Antonelli was named the FIA Karting Rookie of the Year, and in 2022, he won the Automobile Club d'Italia Volante d'Oro and the Autosprint Caschi d'Oro. He won the Automobile Club d'Italia Volante d'Argento in 2023 and the Dallara Award for Best Overtaking Manoeuvre and the Confartigianato Motori Pilota in Ascesa in 2024. Kimi represented Team Italy at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games Formula 4 Cup and won a gold medal.