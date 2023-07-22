Info Category: Richest Athletes › Race Car Drivers Net Worth: $110 Million Date of Birth: Dec 8, 1975 (47 years old) Place of Birth: Bakersfield Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Race car driver Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kevin Harvick's Net Worth

What is Kevin Harvick's Net Worth?

Kevin Harvick is an American NASCAR driver who has a net worth of $110 million. Kevin Harvick also competes in the Nationwide and Camping World Truck Series part-time. He races the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Harvick's 121 combined national series wins currently rank him third all-time in NASCAR history behind Richard Petty and Kyle Busch. His 60 Cup wins ties him for 10th in series history.

Early Life

Kevin Michael Harvick was born on December 8, 1975, in Bakersfield, California, to Mike and JoNell (Walker) Harvick. He has a younger sister, Amber. His parents bought him a go-kart as a kindergarten graduation gift, and he never looked back. Kevin was successful on the go-kart racing circuit earning seven national championships and two Grand National championships. In high school, Harvick began racing late models part-time in 1992 in the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series. He competed on the North High School wrestling team and qualified for a CIF Central Section title in his weight class his senior year. He also played baseball, football, basketball, and soccer. He had intentions of majoring in architecture at Bakersfield College but dropped out to pursue a full-time career in racing.

Racing Career

Kevin Harvick made his debut in 1995 at the Mesa Marin Raceway in his hometown of Bakersfield, California. Of his NASCAR Sprint Cup Series victories, he has won such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400 and has proven himself as an elite driver in NASCAR's elite series.

Harvick is the 2014 Cup Series champion as well as the 2001 and 2006 Xfinity Series champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner. He holds the all-time record for Cup Series wins at Phoenix Raceway with nine wins. Kevin is currently the longest-tenured active driver in the Cup Series and is the third of only six drivers that have won a championship in both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series, and the fifth of only 36 drivers to win a race in each of NASCAR's three national series.

Kevin Harvick is the former owner of Kevin Harvick Incorporated, a race team that competed in the Xfinity Series from 2004 to 2011 and the Truck Series between 2001 and 2011.

In January 2023, Harvick announced he will retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Career Earnings

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Kevin earned $13 million. The vast majority of those earnings, roughly $13 million, came from winnings with the rest being endorsements. That was enough to make him the 4th highest-paid driver in NASCAR. In 2020, he earned $12.2 million, and in 2021 and 2022 he made $10.9 million each year.

Over his career, Kevin Harvick has earned $210 million.

Personal Life

Kevin married DeLana Linville in February 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada. DeLana's father is former NASCAR Nationwide series driver John Paul Linville. Kevin and DeLana have a son, Keelan, and a daughter, Piper. The family resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harvick's philanthropic efforts include a foundation, the Kevin Harvick Foundation, to support programs which enrich the lives of children in the United States. The programs are designed to help underprivileged children realize their dreams.

North Carolina Mansions

In 2004 Kevin and DeLana paid $180,000 for a 20-acre property in Oak Ridge, North Carolina. They proceeded to build a 12,000+ square foot mansion on the lot. They tried to sell the home in 2014 for $3.5 million. They ultimately accepted $1.1 million.

In 2014 Kevin and DeLana paid $3.335 million for a multi-acre property in Charlotte, North Carolina.