What is Juan Pablo Montoya's Net Worth?

Juan Pablo Montoya is a Colombian professional race car driver who has a net worth of $35 million. Juan Pablo Montoya is known for being one of the few drivers to have participated in NASCAR, Formula One, CART, and IRL. Juan Pablo Montoya is one of the most successful drivers of his generation, and his career accolades are a testament to his skill and determination. He is a true legend of motorsport.

Below is a summary of his biggest career accolades:

IndyCar: 2000 Indianapolis 500 winner 2015 Indianapolis 500 winner 1999 CART Rookie of the Year 1999 CART FedEx Championship Series champion 2000 CART IndyCar World Series champion 2014 IndyCar Series runner-up

Formula One: 7 race wins 30 podium finishes 13 pole positions 2003 Monaco Grand Prix winner

NASCAR: 2007 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year 2 wins 8 top-5 finishes 15 top-10 finishes

Other: 2007, 2008, and 2013 24 Hours of Daytona winner 1998 International F3000 champion 2017 Race of Champions winner



Early Life

Juan Pablo Montoya Roldan was born on September 20, 1975, in Bogota, Colombia, where he was taught the techniques of karting from an early age by his father, Pablo, an architect and motorsport enthusiast. Montoya moved to the Colombian Formula Renault Series in 1992, while racing there he won four of eight races and had five poles. The same year he also participated in the U.S. Skip Barber driving school, and was hailed by driving instructors as being one of the best pupils to ever come through their school. In 1993, he switched to the Swift GTI Championship and dominated. Over the next few years, Montoya raced in separate series and various divisions while continuing to progress. Juan Pablo finished third in the 1995 British Formula Vauxhall Championship, and in 1996, finished fifth in the championship points standings racing in the British Formula 3 with Fortec Motorsport.

Racing Career

In 1997, Montoya caught his big break when he was hired by the RSM Marko team to compete in the 1997 International Formula 3000 season. The highlights of JPM's career include winning the International F3000 championship in 1998, and the CART FedEx Championship Series in 1999. He is the only driver to have won the premier North American open-wheel CART title, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Daytona, all in the first attempt. Montoya is one of two drivers to have won the CART title in his rookie year. Montoya is currently one of only two active drivers who has won two legs of the Triple Crown of Motorsport. Montoya has also become a crossover race winner by winning races (starting in each case in his rookie year) in Formula One, CART, IndyCar, Grand-Am and NASCAR. Montoya is one of three drivers, along with Mario Andretti and Dan Gurney, to win at least one race in Indy car racing, Formula One, and the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2017, he won the Race of Champions. And in 2019, Juan Pablo Montoya won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Career Earnings

Over his racing career, Juan Pablo Montoya earned $33.5 million in salary alone. His highest salary came in 2009 when he earned $5.2 million in the NASCAR Sprint Cup. He has also earned over $10 million from endorsements.

Personal Life

Montoya married Connie Freydell in 2002, and they have three children together; Racing driver Sebastian Montoya, and Paulina and Manuela. Juan Pablo builds and flies radio-controlled aircraft in his spare time.

In November 2013, the Internal Revenue Service reported that Montoya owed $2.7 million in taxes due to disallowed deductions in 2007 and 2008. Juan Pablo stated he earned $800,000 over his reported income but filed a challenge to the audit in U.S. Tax Court.

Miami Penthouse

In August 2004 Juan Pablo paid $4.3 million for a 6,500 penthouse in Miami's Brickell Bay. He listed this unit for sale in January 2015 for $14 million. He did not accept any offers and appears to still own this unit today. Juan Pablo's penthouse is the top floor of the building seen in the photo below: