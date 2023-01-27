Joey Logano Net Worth:

What is Joey Logano's Net Worth?

Joey Logano is an American stock car racing driver who has a net worth of $24 million. Joey Logano drives the No. 22 Mustang full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske and the No. 54 Ford F-150 part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for David Gilliland Racing. Logano is notable for becoming the youngest Nationwide Series Cup winner (at barely 18 years old) and the youngest Sprint Cup Series winner (at barely 19 years old) in history.

Early Life

Joseph Thomas Logano was born on May 24, 1990, in Middletown, Connecticut, the son of Thomas J. and Deborah B. Logano. As a child, Joey grew up playing ice hockey in addition to racing. And his career in racing began in the 90s when he was still in elementary school. As a six-year-old, Joey was a quarter midget racer who won the Eastern Grand National Championship in the Jr. Stock Car Division. He also won the Jr. Honda Division Championship in 1998, the Lt. Mod Division Championship in 1999, and three New England Regional Championships in the Sr. Stock, Lt. Mod, and Lt. B divisions later in 1999.

NASCAR

Joey Logano's first major NASCAR win came during the Meijer 300 at Kentucky Speedway in just his third start in the 2008 Nationwide Series. He was awarded the Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year Award in 2009 after becoming the youngest winner ever of any of NASCAR's top racing series. Throughout the years, Logano continued to prove a dominant force in the Nationwide Series as well, including a record-setting 2012 season that saw him lead all Nationwide Series drivers with nine wins, six poles and 1,065 laps led while competing in 22 of 33 races.

Logano previously drove the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing winning two races, landing 16 top-five finishes, and 41 top tens from 2009 to 2012. He's the first driver born in the 1990s who has competed in NASCAR's three top divisions. In 2015, he became the second-youngest Daytona 500 winner. He's also the youngest driver ever to win in both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Career Earnings

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Joey Logano earned $11 million. The vast majority of those earnings, roughly $9.5 million, came from salary/winnings from races. The remainder came from endorsements. That made him the 5th highest-paid driver in NASCAR.

Over his racing career, Joey Logano has earned more than $43.6 million in salary alone. He has also earned over $57.5 million in endorsements from sponsors such as Shell, Pennzoil, Home Depot, and Dollar General.

Personal Life

Joey Logano married his childhood sweetheart, Brittany Baca, on December 13, 2014. The couple has three children together: two sons, Hudson Joseph and Jameson Jett, and a daughter, Emilia Love.

Logano was diagnosed with Alopecia areata in September of 2019, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles but doesn't propose any health risks or physical effects.

In March of 2020, the Joey Logano Foundation partnered with a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bobbee O's BBQ, to provide free meals to children during the pandemic.

Joey Logano has made cameo appearances on television shows such as "Man v. Food Nation," "American Idol" and Disney XD's "Lab Rats."