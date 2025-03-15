What is Jeremy McGrath's Net Worth?

Jeremy McGrath is a former American professional Motocross and Supercross racer who has a net worth of $16 million. Jeremy McGrath is best known for being the number one Supercross racer in the world, described by the Los Angeles Times as "The Michael Jordan of Supercross." The Motocross and Supercross seasons, 1993 through 2000, have been dubbed "the McGrath era" by the racing community. As the most successful rider in Supercross history, McGrath has over 20 sponsors and control of several businesses. He is also known for his bone marrow donation pop-ups through the Be The Match registry, which he formed after his wife was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012.

Career Earnings

Jeremy McGrath, the "King of Supercross," earned millions throughout his career from race winnings, sponsorships, merchandise, and other ventures. While his race winnings were substantial, they were a smaller part of his total income. Factory contracts in the 1990s paid race bonuses ranging from $8,000 to $50,000 per win, and with 72 Supercross victories, those added up. However, endorsements and sponsorships made up the bulk of his wealth. His total career earnings likely exceeded $10 million.

Peak Annual Earnings & Endorsements

At his prime in the late 1990s and early 2000s, McGrath was among the highest-paid motocross riders. His sponsorships extended beyond motocross brands to mainstream deals like 1-800-COLLECT and Bud Light, the latter paying about $1 million per year. He also had a three-year personal sponsorship worth $1 million per year, plus a $250,000 merchandise bonus. Combined with factory salaries and win bonuses, McGrath's peak annual income likely reached $3–$5 million, making him one of the sport's top earners.

Early Life

Jeremy McGrath was born on November 19, 1971, in San Francisco, California, the son of Jack and Ann McGrath. His family relocated to Southern California when he was a child, and, there, he began riding bikes with a family friend. He started BMX racing at age 10 and participated in approximately 10 races every week.

By the time McGrath was 13, he had won Nationals in the cruiser BMX class and become nationally ranked. For his fourteenth birthday, he was gifted a Yamaha YZ80.

McGrath began motorcycle racing when he was 15, beating out everyone in his class while racing at Perris Raceway in Perris, California. Eventually, BMX fell out of favor with McGrath, and he decided to pursue motocross racing instead.

Motocross and Supercross Career

Jeremy McGrath began his professional motocross career in 1989. He placed 8th in the 125cc West Region Supercross season during his debut. The following years were just as successful, with McGrath winning his first Supercross race in 1990, where he also placed 20th in the season. He went on to win the 125 West Supercross title in both 1991 and 1992.

The height of McGrath's career was between 1993 and 2000, which is known in the Motocross and Supercross communities as "the McGrath era." During that time, he won 72 250cc main events and seven Supercross championships. In 1995, he won the 250 Outdoor Motocross Championship and was a shoo-in for the 1996 title before he suffered an injury. The title went to fellow racer Jeff Emig.

McGrath won twice with the United States at the Motocross des Nations in 1993 and 1996. From 1998 through 2000, he participated in the Chaparral Motorsports race team, the first non-factory team to win a Supercross championship.

The 2001 season began successfully for McGrath, but he was quickly dominated by Ricky Carmichael, who won every race after the first three rounds. McGrath attempted a comeback in 2002, but his performance was heavily affected by compartment syndrome—a medical condition in which the body's blood flow and tissue function are not working properly due to increased pressure in specific areas. Still, he managed to end the season in third place.

In 2003, McGrath signed with KTM. However, he announced his retirement after heavily considering his future in racing due to a pre-season crash he sustained. He retired before the start of the season, resulting in his never being able to race under KTM officially. However, to show his appreciation, he completed a farewell tour with them, which included signing autographs for fans.

McGrath came out of retirement briefly in 2005 to do some limited races in the Supercross circuit. He joined Team Honda and began to regularly place in the top five again, showing statistics similar to those he earned in his early career. He also competed in the 2006 Summer X Games, where he ultimately placed 2nd in Step-Up and 7th in Supermoto. That same year, he formed the McGrath Invitational, an off-season supercross race with a new track and rider purse. He subsequently announced that his participation in the 2006 Invitational would be his final professional Supercross performance.

Miscellaneous Racing

Following his retirement from Motocross and Supercross, Jeremy McGrath announced he had signed a driver development contract—a contract that identifies individuals with possible futures in professional auto racing—with the NASCAR team JR Motorsports. Monster Energy, a brand of energy drinks created by Hansen Natural Company, was named his sponsor.

The 2010s were highlighted by McGrath's pursuit of off-road truck racing, where he frequently competed in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series. In 2017, he won the Pro 2 class championship. He finished in the top 10 in most of the off-roading races that he didn't win.

Business Pursuits

Jeremy McGrath has released four video games based on his professional racing career, collectively grouped into a series known as Jeremy McGrath Supercross. The first game, Jeremy McGrath Supercross 98, was released in 1998, followed by Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000 two years later. The third installment, Jeremy McGrath Supercross World, was released in 2001, while the final installment, Jeremy McGrath's Offroad, was released in 2012. The original game was exclusively used with PlayStation consoles, but the succeeding games were available on many platforms, including the Gameboy, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, and Gamecube. The final game was available on Xbox 360 as well.

In 2005, McGrath was partly responsible for creating a state-of-the-art indoor go-kart track called Pole Position Raceway. This track was unique for using environmentally friendly electric karts.

McGrath currently hosts a weekly YouTube series called "Science of Supercross"—which has been in production since 2016—in partnership with Kawasaki. Any time the series is active during live Supercross races, it's usually featured on a portion of the broadcast. McGrath is an occasional guest commentator on the official Supercross games.

In 2020, McGrath co-founded Arma Sports Inc. with fellow Motocross rider Nick Wey and business owner Scott Sepkovic. The company produces sports nutrition products containing no artificial flavors or preservatives and only essential ingredients. All products are research-backed and designed to provide energy, endurance, and the strength needed to push past limits.

Autobiography

Referred to by the Los Angeles Times as "The Michael Jordan of Supercross," Jeremy McGrath released his autobiography "Wide Open: A Life in Supercross" in 2001. McGrath co-wrote the book, which details his journey from BMX to his current professional career, with author Chris Palmer. The book includes a section for future Supercross racers, detailing workout regimens and how to fix common bike problems.

Personal Life

Jeremy McGrath's wife Kim, whom he married in 2002, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. In 2012, she was diagnosed with leukemia, prompting McGrath to hold nearly 40 bone marrow drives with the organization Be The Match – a registry that matches bone marrow donors with cancer patients. Kim was matched with a marrow donor in late 2012. Since then, McGrath has made significant financial contributions to Be The Match, including most of the proceeds from the video game Jeremy McGrath Offroad.

McGrath and Kim live in California and are the parents of two children.

Thing Valley Ranch

In 2020, Jeremy and Kim put their 700-acre ranch in Pine Valley, California on the market for $6.3 million. They lowered the price to $4.6 million in September 2020, then $4.2 million in June 2021 before removing the listing altogether. Here's how the ranch was described in its marketing materials, followed by a video tour:

"Thing Valley Ranch" sits at 5000 feet elevation and features multiple wells, solar panels, diesel generators, and a large enough bank of batteries to run completely off grid 365 days per year. Dotted with mature Oak trees, sage, rolling plains, and 3 separate motocross tracks, this is the quintessential gentleman ranch. The sprawling property features 5 homes, horse barn and stables, multiple workshops, a saloon, and a huge outdoor kitchen with Santa Maria-style grill and pizza oven. Thing Valley Ranch has been the home of 2 separate World Records in 2009 and 2015. Apart from its beauty as a working ranch, Thing Valley has also been a playground for some of the world's greatest action sports stars."