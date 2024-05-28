What is Jacques Villeneuve's Net Worth?

Jacques Villeneuve is a Canadian automobile racing driver and amateur musician who has a net worth of $50 million. During his career Jacques Villeneuve earned an estimated $115 million in salary and endorsements. From 1999 through the end of his career, Jacques earned $16 million per year.

The son of Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, Jacques's need for speed was in his blood and it's no surprise that he followed in his father's footsteps. Jacques had his first on-track experience in a 100cc kart at age 13 in Monaco, the place known for its prestigious annual Grand Prix. To feed his passion and hone his skills, Villeneuve enrolled at proper racing schools. Jacques's success story started in 1995 when he won the CART Championship, and the Indianapolis 500 that year. While two years later, he turned out a winner of the 1997 Formula One World Championship, earning a place alongside Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi as the only drivers ever to win all three. In the interim, he had also entered Formula One and made a stunning debut, as a member of Williams team, next to skilled driver Damon Hill. But it was his seven victories in 1997 that ensured him a place in Formula One folklore. Once he reached his career peak, his performances continuously dropped post 1998. But thanks to being outspoken and carrying strong opinions, Villeneuve continued to collect a champion's salary. In 2006, he was asked by his team BMW to let his younger teammate drive the car. This made Villeneuve realize it was time to retire from the sport.

Early Years

Jacques Villeneuve was born on April 9, 1971 in Quebec, Canada, the son of former Ferrari racing car driver Joseph Gilles Villeneuve and his wife Joann Barthe. His father was killed in an automobile accident during the final qualifying session for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Villeneuve was named after his uncle Jacques-Joseph Villeneuve, who was also a racing driver.

Jacques Villeneuve attended the Swiss private boarding school "College Alpin International Beau Soleil" from 1983 to 1988. He then made his racing debut in the Italian Touring Car Championship driving an Alfa Romeo. He went on to sign a three-year contract to drive a Reynard-Alfa Romeo for Italian motorsport team Prema in the Italian Formula Three Championship.

Racing Career

In 1985 Jacques Villeneuve accepted an invitation to race a go-cart in the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Italy, a 3.050-mile racing circuit. The following year his uncle enrolled him in a three-day course at the Jim Russell Racing Driver School in Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

In 1987 he was enrolled in the Spenard-David Racing School in Ontario. He later enrolled at the Magione Driving School to get a better handle on open-wheel racing, which he found difficult.

In 1992 he moved to Japan where he drove a Toyota 032F car for the automotive aftermarket parts manufacturer TOM'S Inc. in the Japanese Formula 3 Championship. Later that year, he was contracted to enter the Formula Atlantic race at Trois-Rivieres in Quebec. Racing a No. 49 Swift DB4 Toyota, he finished third.

After racing in the 1993 Atlantic Championship, he won "Rookie of the Year."

In 1994 he raced at the Australian FAI Indy Car Grand Prix and finished 17th after a collision. In that year's Valvoline 200, at the Phoenix International Raceway, he was involved in a five-car collision.

In 1995 he won the Indianapolis 500, the PPG Indy Car World Series, the season opening of Grand Prix Miami and went on to win the Texaco/Havoline 200 at Road America and the Grand Prix of Cleveland.

In 1996 he won the British Grand Prix, the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Portuguese Grand Prix and, despite an oil leak, came in second in the Australian Grand Prix.

In 1997 he became the second driver to win the Formula 1 World Championship, the CART title and the Indianapolis 500. He also became Canada's first Formula 1 World Champion.

In 1998 during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix, he was unhurt after he lost control of his car and crashed into a barrier at approximately 170 miles per hour.

In 1999 during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, he was involved in a high-speed crash which destroyed his car but left him without injury.

In 2000 he finished fourth at the Australian Grand Prix, the French Grand Prix, the Austrian Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix. He finished sixth at the Japanese Grand Prix and fifth at the Malaysian Grand Prix and the San Marino Grand Prix

In 2001 during the Australian Grand Prix, a wheel from his car struck the marshal, Graham Beveridge, and killed him. He finished in third place at the Spanish Grand Prix and the German Grand Prix.

In 2002 he came in fourth place at the British Grand Prix.

In 2003 he came in sixth at the Brazilian Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix.

In 2004 he signed a two-year contract with Peter Sauber, who owned several motorsport teams, to drive a race car for him in 2005 and 2006.

In 2007 he entered the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driving a Toyota Tundra and finished outside the top ten.

In 2008 he failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 due to causing an accident at the Gatorade Duels.

In 2009 he finished fourth at the NAPA Auto Parts 200.

In 2010 he finished 29th at the Brickyard 400 Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also joined Rod Nash Racing in a Ford FG Falcon.

In 2011, during the Stock Car Brasil championship, he came in 18th driving a Peugeot 408.

In 2019 he made his debut at the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

In 2023 he took part in the FIA World Endurance Championship before withdrawing from the Floyd Vanwall Racing Team.

Championship Titles

In 1995, Jacques Villeneuve won the Championship Auto Racing Teams Championship Car award. In 1997, he won the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile World Drivers award.

Musical Aspirations

In 1996 Jacques Villeneuve bought a guitar and began writing songs. He rented a recording studio and released his debut album "Accepterais-tu" as well as an acoustic rock album "Private Paradise" which debuted at #49 on music charts in Quebec where it sold 233 copies.

Film

Jacques Villeneuve had a cameo appearance in the film "Driven" in 2001. In 2011, he voiced a character in the animated film "Cars 2."

Personal Life

Jacques Villeneuve married Johanna Martinez in 2006. They had two children before divorcing in 2009. He married Camila Lillo in 2012 and they also had two children before divorcing. In 2023, he married Giulia Marra and had two additional children.

Tax Issues

In recent yearsyears, Revenu Quebec has been pursuing Jacques Villeneuve on charges of tax evasion.