Gilles Villeneuve net worth: Gilles Villeneuve was a Canadian racing driver who has a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 1982. He is perhaps best known for being the only Canadian to win the Formula One World Championship.

Gilles Villeneuve was born in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada in January 1950 and passed away in May 1982. He drove for Ferrari for six years in the Grand Prix and won six races. Villeneuve started out in snowmobile racing and he won the US and Canadian Formula Atlantic championships in 1976. He joined Ferrari from 1978 until his death. Gilles Villeneuve finished in second to teammate Jody Scheckter for points in 1979. He first competed at the 1977 British Grand Prix and had his first win at the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix. His last win was at the 1981 Spanish Grand Prix and his last entry was at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Gilles Villeneuve passed away in a crash while qualifying for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix on May 8, 1982 at 32 years old.

Gilles' son Jacques followed in his father's racing footsteps and won the Formula One Championship in 1997.